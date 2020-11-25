Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the award of a contract in South Africa in the amount of 240 million euros

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE AWARD OF A CONTRACT IN SOUTH AFRICA, IN THE AMOUNT OF 240 MILLION EUROS

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs about the signing, by its subsidiary for Africa, MOTA- ENGIL ENGENHARIA E CONSTRUÇÃO ÁFRICA, S.A., of a new contract for the preparation, excavation and transport in the "Gamsberg Mine " in the Province of Northern Cape in South Africa.

The contract, now signed with Black Mountain Mining (PTY) Ltd. (BMM, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited), establishes the start of the works in April 2021 with a maximum duration of 96 months and a total amount of circa of 240 million euros. The activity to be performed will involve site preparation, drilling, blasting, excavation of waste and ore and its transportation to designated dumps and stockpile areas. It also includes the construction and maintenance of roads, dewatering and lighting.

With this new contract in an area of increasing importance for the GROUP ("mining services"), MOTA- ENGIL AFRICA sees its order book strengthened to a record level, supporting a level of sustainability of the GROUP in this period of major challenges for companies due to the global economic context.

