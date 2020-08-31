Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about the signature of a contract in Angola, in the amount of 335 million Dollars

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE SIGNATURE OF A CONTRACT IN ANGOLA, IN THE AMOUNT OF 335 MILLION DOLLARS

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL) informs about the signing, by its subsidiary in Angola, Mota- Engil Angola in partnership (50/50) with Omatapalo, S.A., of a new contract for the Rehabilitation of EN 230 - between Muamussanda in North Lunda province and Saurimo in South Lunda province, a stretch with a length of 267 km. The project includes also the construction of the new Saurimo Bypass in an extension of 39.5km, thus totaling 306.5km.

It should be noted that EN 230 is one of the main road axes in Angola, connecting the Capital, Luanda, to the city of Saurimo, crossing the Provinces of Bengo, Kwanza Norte, Malange, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul and the link to the Democratic Republic of Congo, assuming special importance in supporting the development of the country's economic activity, with special focus on agriculture and mining, as a logistics corridor facilitating and accelerating the flow of supplies and productions of both sectors.

The contract amounts to about 335 million dollars, will last 18 months starting immediately and strengthen the backlog in the road infrastructure segment, thus diversifying the type of works in progress in that market, a major aspect of the risk mitigation and maximization of the assets use policies that the GROUP has in the country.

Porto, August 31st, 2020

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA