    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.228 EUR   +0.82%
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Sustainability Report 2021

07/29/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
At Mota-Engil, we believe that the present is the raw material for building a more sustainable future.

To present where we are on our Sustainability Day, to all our stakeholders and external stakeholders, we have developed the 2021 Sustainability Report - the embodying of our commitment to achieving ESG goals and implementing the fundamentals of change.

Read the Sustainability Report 2021 here

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 21:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 922 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 58,0%
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
