Mota Engil SGPS S A : Sustainability Report 2021

At Mota-Engil, we believe that the present is the raw material for building a more sustainable future.
To present where we are on our Sustainability Day, to all our stakeholders and external stakeholders, we have developed the 2021 Sustainability Report - the embodying of our commitment to achieving ESG goals and implementing the fundamentals of change.
Read the Sustainability Report 2021 here
Disclaimer
Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 21:42:04 UTC.