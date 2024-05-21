BUILDING with PURPOSE

TRADING UPDATE

FIRST QUARTER 2024

21 May 2024

PLANETPEOPLE COMMUNITY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01 Key Highlights

Page 3

02 Final Remarks and Outlook

Page 8

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

2

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

3

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Key Highlights

BACKLOG

TURNOVER

EBITDA

14bn

1,352mn

196mn

(+7% YoY)

(+22% YoY; 15% margin)

1,352

14,213

12,936

196

1,262

161

Dec.23

Mar.24

1Q23

1Q24

1Q23

1Q24

NET PROFIT1

20mn

(+54% YoY; 1.5% margin)

20

13

1Q231Q24

NET DEBT/EBITDA

GROSS DEBT/EBITDA

<2x

<4x

1Group Net Profit (after non-controlling interests).

4

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Resilient turnover growth and profitability

1Q24

%T

1Q23

%T

YoY

Turnover (T)

1,352

1,262

7%

Engineering&Construction

1,210

1,121

8%

Europe

141

134

5%

Africa

356

334

6%

E&C

270

244

11%

Industrial Engineering

85

90

(5%)

Latin America

713

656

9%

E&C

596

544

10%

Energy and Concessions

117

112

5%

Other and intercompany

(0)

(3)

95%

Environment

130

126

3%

Capital and MEXT

32

31

1%

Other and intercompany

(20)

(16)

(19%)

EBITDA

196

15%

161

13%

22%

Engineering&Construction

167

14%

135

12%

23%

Europe

10

7%

7

5%

48%

Africa

76

21%

69

21%

10%

E&C

55

20%

47

19%

17%

Industrial Engineering

21

25%

22

24%

(5%)

Latin America

81

11%

60

9%

34%

E&C

75

13%

56

10%

33%

Energy and Concessions

6

5%

4

3%

54%

Other and intercompany

0

-

0

-

-

Environment

27

21%

25

20%

7%

Capital and MEXT

3

8%

2

6%

48%

Other and intercompany

0

-

0

-

n.m.

  • Turnover up 7% YoY to €1,352 mn and EBITDA up 22% YoY to €196 mn, driven by better profitability in all business segments
  • E&C top-line up 8% YoY to €1,210 mn, maintaining a resilient growth rate, despite the already strong activity of the previous periods, and with all the regions showing a positive performance
  • E&C EBITDA increased 23% YoY to €167 mn, reflecting a margin of 14% and better profitability in all regions
  • Environment turnover reached €130 mn, up 3% YoY with EBITDA of €27 mn, representing a profitability of 21%
  • Capital & MEXT turnover reached €32 mn and EBITDA was €3 mn

5

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Backlog1 up €1.3 bn in 1Q24 to €14 bn, reaching a new high

Backlog evolution (€ mn)

E&C backlog

Environment + Capital backlog

14,213

12,556 12,936 379

451 380

7,553

388 12,115 12,556 13.834

7,165

Dec.21 Dec.22 Dec.23 Mar.24

Backlog by Business Unit

E&C backlog by segment

ENVIRONMENT

3%

42%

35%

+ CAPITAL&MEXT

RAILWAY

ROADS

AND OTHERS

30%

60%

6%

LATIN

AFRICA

AMERICA

17%

CIVIL

7%

CONSTRUCTION

INDUSTRIAL

EUROPE

ENGINEERING

  • Successful commercial strategy has driven to a new record backlog of €14 bn, with €2.6 bn awarded in 1Q24, largely fuelled by major E&C projects in Africa
  • Core Markets represents 77%, with Angola representing 24%, followed by Mexico with 20% and Nigeria with 16%
  • The backlog bodes well for a positive revenue stream in 2024 and reflects a comfortable E&C Backlog/RevenueLTM ratio of 2.8 years
  • Poland no longer included in backlog following the sale agreement of Poland's operations (€305 mn in Dec.2023)

1Not considering revenues from concession contracts (highways and waste treatment).

6

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Major construction projects currently in backlog1

Project

Range

Country

Segment

Exp. Year of

Customer

(€ mn)

Completion

Kano - Maradi / Kano Dutse

> 1,000

Nigeria

Railway Infrastructures

2025

Federal Ministry of Transportation

Lobito Concession Maintenance - Angola

[500,1000[

Angola

Railway Infrastructures

2054

Concessionária do Corredor de Lobito

Nigéria - rolling stock (Kano-Maradi-Dutse project)

[500,1000[

Nigeria

Railway Infrastructures

2026

Federal Ministry of Transportation

Metro Monterrey L4, 5 y 6

[500,1000[

Mexico

Railway Infrastructures

2027

Gobierno del Edo de Nuevo Leon

Zenza do Itombe- Cacuso railway

[500,1000[

Angola

Railway Infrastructures

2028

Ministério dos Transportes

Gamsberg Mine

[500,1000[

South Africa

Industrial Engineering

2030

Vedanta Zinc International

Infrastructures of the Corimba waterfront

[500,1000[

Angola

Urban Infrastructures

2027

Ministério das Obras Públicas, Urbanismo e Habitação

Tren Maya Tulum-Akumal

[300,500[

Mexico

Railway Infrastructures

2024

Fonatur

Lafigué Mine

[300,500[

Ivory Coast

Industrial Engineering

2028

Endeavour Mining PLC

Boto Gold Mine

[300,500[

Senegal

Industrial Engineering

2029

Managem Group

Eastern Lisbon Hospital

[300,500[

Portugal

Civil Construction

2027

HLO - Sociedade Gestora do Edifício, S.A.

Autopista Tultepec - Pirámides

[300,500[

Mexico

Road Infrastructure

2026

Concesionaria Tultepec-AIFA-Pirámides

Cabinda-Miconje rehabilitation

[200,300[

Angola

Road Infrastructure

2026

Ministério das Obras Públicas e Ordenamento do Território

Simandou project - land movement

[200,300[

Guinea

Civil Construction

2026

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Atlantic Ltd

Consorcio Metro 80 Medellin

[200,300[

Colombia

Railway Infrastructures

2026

EMP - Empresa Metro de Medellin

Highways "Lagos-Badagry-Seme" and "Shagamu-Benin"

[200,300[

Nigeria

Road Infrastructure

2027

Federal Ministry of Works and Housing

Extension of the red line Lisbon subway

[200,300[

Portugal

Railway Infrastructures

2026

Metropolitano de Lisboa EP

Extensión Gran Canal

[200,300[

Mexico

Road Infrastructure

2026

Constructora Gran Canal

Rehabilitation of the general infrastructures of the Nova Vida urbanization

[200,300[

Angola

Urban Infrastructures

2026

Ministério das Obras Públicas, Urbanismo e Habitação

1Selection of E&C projects above €200 mn and with c.20 projects above €100 mn.

7

02

FINAL REMARKS

AND OUTLOOK

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

8

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

FINAL REMARKS AND OUTLOOK

Final Remarks and Outlook

Solid operational performance with improved profitability

  • Record backlog (€14 bn) that anticipates good visibility on future revenues

Final remarks

  • Net debt/EBITDA < 2x and Gross debt/EBITDA < 4x, in line with strategic goals

Turnover growth paving the way to reach 2026 target

  • EBITDA margin gradually improving towards the 2026 goal

2024 Guidance maintained

  • Focus on order intake with selective criteria towards large projects
  • Asset rotation in road concessions to be pursued throughout 2024

Path towards 2026 targets

  • Mota-Engilstands in an outstanding position to succeed towards 2026
  • Large projects in backlog and pipeline reassure the achievement of 2026 operational goals
  • Focus on cash conversion being key to reach financial targets
  • Management focus on actions and policies in place aligned with SDGs and towards ESG targets

9

TRADING UPDATE 1Q24

GLOSSARY

GLOSSARY

  • "Mota-Engil" means Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, the Holding company with controlling interest in other companies, which are called subsidiaries;
  • "Backlog" means the amount of contracts awarded and signed to be executed;
  • "EBITDA" corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement by natures: "Sales and services rendered", "Cost of goods sold, materials consumed and Changes in production", "Third-party supplies and services", "Wages and salaries" and "Other operating income / (expenses)";
  • "EBITDA margin" or "(EBITDA Mg)" means the ratio between EBITDA and "Sales and services rendered";
  • "Gross debt" corresponds to the algebraic sum of net debt with the

balances of the following captions of the consolidated statement of financial position: "Cash and cash equivalents without recourse - Demand deposits", "Cash and cash equivalents with recourse - Demand deposits", "Other financial applications"; "Other financial investments recorded at amortised cost"; "Lease liabilities" and "Other financial liabilities";

"LTM". Last Twelve Months;

"Net debt" corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of

the consolidated statement of financial position: "Cash and cash equivalents without recourse - Demand deposits", "Cash and cash equivalents with recourse - Demand deposits", "Other financial applications", "Other financial investments recorded at amortised cost", "Loans without recourse" and "Loans with recourse";

  • "Net profit" corresponds to the caption of the consolidated income statement by natures of "Consolidated net profit of the period - Attributable to the Group";
  • "Turnover" or "Revenue(s)" or "Sales" corresponds to the caption of the consolidated income statement by natures of "Sales and services rendered".

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 23:08:04 UTC.