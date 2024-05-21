BUILDING with PURPOSE
TABLE OF CONTENTS
01 Key Highlights
Page 3
02 Final Remarks and Outlook
Page 8
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Key Highlights
BACKLOG
TURNOVER
EBITDA
€14bn
€1,352mn
€196mn
(+7% YoY)
(+22% YoY; 15% margin)
1,352
14,213
12,936
196
1,262
161
Dec.23
Mar.24
1Q23
1Q24
1Q23
1Q24
NET PROFIT1
€20mn
(+54% YoY; 1.5% margin)
20
13
1Q231Q24
NET DEBT/EBITDA
GROSS DEBT/EBITDA
<2x
<4x
1Group Net Profit (after non-controlling interests).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Resilient turnover growth and profitability
1Q24
%T
1Q23
%T
YoY
Turnover (T)
1,352
1,262
7%
Engineering&Construction
1,210
1,121
8%
Europe
141
134
5%
Africa
356
334
6%
E&C
270
244
11%
Industrial Engineering
85
90
(5%)
Latin America
713
656
9%
E&C
596
544
10%
Energy and Concessions
117
112
5%
Other and intercompany
(0)
(3)
95%
Environment
130
126
3%
Capital and MEXT
32
31
1%
Other and intercompany
(20)
(16)
(19%)
EBITDA
196
15%
161
13%
22%
Engineering&Construction
167
14%
135
12%
23%
Europe
10
7%
7
5%
48%
Africa
76
21%
69
21%
10%
E&C
55
20%
47
19%
17%
Industrial Engineering
21
25%
22
24%
(5%)
Latin America
81
11%
60
9%
34%
E&C
75
13%
56
10%
33%
Energy and Concessions
6
5%
4
3%
54%
Other and intercompany
0
-
0
-
-
Environment
27
21%
25
20%
7%
Capital and MEXT
3
8%
2
6%
48%
Other and intercompany
0
-
0
-
n.m.
- Turnover up 7% YoY to €1,352 mn and EBITDA up 22% YoY to €196 mn, driven by better profitability in all business segments
- E&C top-line up 8% YoY to €1,210 mn, maintaining a resilient growth rate, despite the already strong activity of the previous periods, and with all the regions showing a positive performance
- E&C EBITDA increased 23% YoY to €167 mn, reflecting a margin of 14% and better profitability in all regions
- Environment turnover reached €130 mn, up 3% YoY with EBITDA of €27 mn, representing a profitability of 21%
- Capital & MEXT turnover reached €32 mn and EBITDA was €3 mn
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Backlog1 up €1.3 bn in 1Q24 to €14 bn, reaching a new high
Backlog evolution (€ mn)
E&C backlog
Environment + Capital backlog
14,213
12,556 12,936 379
451 380
7,553
388 12,115 12,556 13.834
7,165
Dec.21 Dec.22 Dec.23 Mar.24
Backlog by Business Unit
E&C backlog by segment
ENVIRONMENT
3%
42%
35%
+ CAPITAL&MEXT
RAILWAY
ROADS
AND OTHERS
30%
60%
6%
LATIN
AFRICA
AMERICA
17%
CIVIL
7%
CONSTRUCTION
INDUSTRIAL
EUROPE
ENGINEERING
- Successful commercial strategy has driven to a new record backlog of €14 bn, with €2.6 bn awarded in 1Q24, largely fuelled by major E&C projects in Africa
- Core Markets represents 77%, with Angola representing 24%, followed by Mexico with 20% and Nigeria with 16%
- The backlog bodes well for a positive revenue stream in 2024 and reflects a comfortable E&C Backlog/RevenueLTM ratio of 2.8 years
- Poland no longer included in backlog following the sale agreement of Poland's operations (€305 mn in Dec.2023)
1Not considering revenues from concession contracts (highways and waste treatment).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Major construction projects currently in backlog1
Project
Range
Country
Segment
Exp. Year of
Customer
(€ mn)
Completion
Kano - Maradi / Kano Dutse
> 1,000
Nigeria
Railway Infrastructures
2025
Federal Ministry of Transportation
Lobito Concession Maintenance - Angola
[500,1000[
Angola
Railway Infrastructures
2054
Concessionária do Corredor de Lobito
Nigéria - rolling stock (Kano-Maradi-Dutse project)
[500,1000[
Nigeria
Railway Infrastructures
2026
Federal Ministry of Transportation
Metro Monterrey L4, 5 y 6
[500,1000[
Mexico
Railway Infrastructures
2027
Gobierno del Edo de Nuevo Leon
Zenza do Itombe- Cacuso railway
[500,1000[
Angola
Railway Infrastructures
2028
Ministério dos Transportes
Gamsberg Mine
[500,1000[
South Africa
Industrial Engineering
2030
Vedanta Zinc International
Infrastructures of the Corimba waterfront
[500,1000[
Angola
Urban Infrastructures
2027
Ministério das Obras Públicas, Urbanismo e Habitação
Tren Maya Tulum-Akumal
[300,500[
Mexico
Railway Infrastructures
2024
Fonatur
Lafigué Mine
[300,500[
Ivory Coast
Industrial Engineering
2028
Endeavour Mining PLC
Boto Gold Mine
[300,500[
Senegal
Industrial Engineering
2029
Managem Group
Eastern Lisbon Hospital
[300,500[
Portugal
Civil Construction
2027
HLO - Sociedade Gestora do Edifício, S.A.
Autopista Tultepec - Pirámides
[300,500[
Mexico
Road Infrastructure
2026
Concesionaria Tultepec-AIFA-Pirámides
Cabinda-Miconje rehabilitation
[200,300[
Angola
Road Infrastructure
2026
Ministério das Obras Públicas e Ordenamento do Território
Simandou project - land movement
[200,300[
Guinea
Civil Construction
2026
Rio Tinto Iron Ore Atlantic Ltd
Consorcio Metro 80 Medellin
[200,300[
Colombia
Railway Infrastructures
2026
EMP - Empresa Metro de Medellin
Highways "Lagos-Badagry-Seme" and "Shagamu-Benin"
[200,300[
Nigeria
Road Infrastructure
2027
Federal Ministry of Works and Housing
Extension of the red line Lisbon subway
[200,300[
Portugal
Railway Infrastructures
2026
Metropolitano de Lisboa EP
Extensión Gran Canal
[200,300[
Mexico
Road Infrastructure
2026
Constructora Gran Canal
Rehabilitation of the general infrastructures of the Nova Vida urbanization
[200,300[
Angola
Urban Infrastructures
2026
Ministério das Obras Públicas, Urbanismo e Habitação
1Selection of E&C projects above €200 mn and with c.20 projects above €100 mn.
02
FINAL REMARKS
AND OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARKS AND OUTLOOK
Final Remarks and Outlook
▪ Solid operational performance with improved profitability
- Record backlog (€14 bn) that anticipates good visibility on future revenues
Final remarks
- Net debt/EBITDA < 2x and Gross debt/EBITDA < 4x, in line with strategic goals
▪ Turnover growth paving the way to reach 2026 target
- EBITDA margin gradually improving towards the 2026 goal
2024 Guidance maintained
- Focus on order intake with selective criteria towards large projects
- Asset rotation in road concessions to be pursued throughout 2024
Path towards 2026 targets
- Mota-Engilstands in an outstanding position to succeed towards 2026
- Large projects in backlog and pipeline reassure the achievement of 2026 operational goals
- Focus on cash conversion being key to reach financial targets
- Management focus on actions and policies in place aligned with SDGs and towards ESG targets
GLOSSARY
GLOSSARY
- "Mota-Engil" means Mota-Engil, SGPS, SA, the Holding company with controlling interest in other companies, which are called subsidiaries;
- "Backlog" means the amount of contracts awarded and signed to be executed;
- "EBITDA" corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of the consolidated income statement by natures: "Sales and services rendered", "Cost of goods sold, materials consumed and Changes in production", "Third-party supplies and services", "Wages and salaries" and "Other operating income / (expenses)";
- "EBITDA margin" or "(EBITDA Mg)" means the ratio between EBITDA and "Sales and services rendered";
- "Gross debt" corresponds to the algebraic sum of net debt with the
•
•
balances of the following captions of the consolidated statement of financial position: "Cash and cash equivalents without recourse - Demand deposits", "Cash and cash equivalents with recourse - Demand deposits", "Other financial applications"; "Other financial investments recorded at amortised cost"; "Lease liabilities" and "Other financial liabilities";
"LTM". Last Twelve Months;
"Net debt" corresponds to the algebraic sum of the following captions of
the consolidated statement of financial position: "Cash and cash equivalents without recourse - Demand deposits", "Cash and cash equivalents with recourse - Demand deposits", "Other financial applications", "Other financial investments recorded at amortised cost", "Loans without recourse" and "Loans with recourse";
- "Net profit" corresponds to the caption of the consolidated income statement by natures of "Consolidated net profit of the period - Attributable to the Group";
- "Turnover" or "Revenue(s)" or "Sales" corresponds to the caption of the consolidated income statement by natures of "Sales and services rendered".
