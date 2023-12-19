MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ITS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS IN POLAND

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL)informs that, as part of its business development strategy

focused on the main markets defined in the "Building'26" Strategic Plan and following the assessment of

several opportunities studied jointly by the two groups, the GROUP reached an agreement with the Duna Aszfalt1 for the sale of MOTA-ENGIL CENTRAL EUROPE (MECE) and its subsidiaries in the areas of Engineering and Construction and Real Estate.

The completion of the transaction, subject to obtaining various authorizations from local authorities and financial institutions, is expected to take place by the end of the first half of 2024. The transaction will be made for an enterprise value of around 90 M€.

With this divestment, MOTA-ENGIL reinforces its strategy in the allocation of its investments in its core markets, thereby increasing the focus of its core business in higher growth countries, as well as strengthening the balance sheet.

Porto, December 19th, 2023

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

1 DUNA ASPHALT ROAD AND CIVIL ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED COMPANY | DUNA ASZFALT ROAD AND CIVIL ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED

