Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs about the agreement for the sale of its engineering and construction and real estate operations in Poland
December 19, 2023 at 10:28 am EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ITS ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS IN POLAND
MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. (MOTA-ENGIL)informs that, as part of its business development strategy
focused on the main markets defined in the "Building'26" Strategic Plan and following the assessment of
several opportunities studied jointly by the two groups, the GROUP reached an agreement with the Duna Aszfalt1 for the sale of MOTA-ENGIL CENTRAL EUROPE (MECE) and its subsidiaries in the areas of Engineering and Construction and Real Estate.
The completion of the transaction, subject to obtaining various authorizations from local authorities and financial institutions, is expected to take place by the end of the first half of 2024. The transaction will be made for an enterprise value of around 90 M€.
With this divestment, MOTA-ENGIL reinforces its strategy in the allocation of its investments in its core markets, thereby increasing the focus of its core business in higher growth countries, as well as strengthening the balance sheet.
Porto, December 19th, 2023
THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS
LUÍS SILVA
1 DUNA ASPHALT ROAD AND CIVIL ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED COMPANY | DUNA ASZFALT ROAD AND CIVIL ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED
1
Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 15:27:05 UTC.
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. is a group organized around 6 sectors of activity:
- Engineering and Construction: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. has developed construction projects in some fifty countries and is present on three continents (Europe, Africa and Latin America) where it has asserted its technical competence and reputation, excelling in the construction of various infrastructures such as roads, freeways, airports, ports, dams and railroads ;
- Industrial Engineering Services: the group has capitalized on its recognized presence and experience since 1998, with a proven ability to operate in numerous markets, reflected in medium-term contracts of between three and eight years;
- Environment: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. began its activities in the environmental sector in Portugal in 1995, through the company SUMA in the urban waste management and collection segment, and added its skills to those of the company EGF, a leader in waste treatment and recovery. Internationally, Mota-Engil is increasingly developing its activities in this sector, in markets such as Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Oman and Côte d'Ivoire;
- Mota-Engil Capital: a business unit whose aim is to optimize value creation for the group through investment diversification, underpinned by integrated management of a range of assets and projects complementary to the Engineering, Construction and Environment segments.
- Mota-Engil Mext: unit responsible for differentiated areas such as Real Estate, Agroforestry Production and Energy. It also aims to strengthen investment in innovation and accelerate global transformation;
- Concessions: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. operates, through Lineas and its subsidiaries, a network of some 2,500 km of roads and freeways, including the two bridges of the city of Lisbon. The business extends to international markets, mainly in Latin America.