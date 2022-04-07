Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Corporate Governance Report

Report on

Corporate Governance

Practices

2021

Corporate Governance 2021 2

Table of Contents

PART I − INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANISATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 3

A. SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE 3

I. Capital structure 3

II. Holdings and securities held 5

B. GOVERNING BODIES AND COMMITTEES 7

I. General Meeting 7

II. Management and Supervision 8

III. Supervision 27

IV. Statutory Auditor 32

V. External Auditor 32

C. INTERNAL ORGANISATION 35

I. Articles of association 35

II. Reporting of irregularities 35

III. Internal control and risk management 36

IV. Investor Relations 41

V. Website 42

D. REMUNERATION 43

I. Power to establish 43

II. Remuneration Committee 43

III. Remuneration Structure 44

IV. Disclosure of remuneration 50

V. Agreements with remunerative implications 51

VI. Plans for the awarding of shares or stock options 52

E. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES 52

I. Control mechanism and procedures 52

II. Elements relative to the business 54

PART II − ASSESSMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 55

1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE ADOPTED 55

2. ANALYSIS OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE ADOPTED 55

3. OTHER INFORMATION 58

ANNEX - REMUNERATION REPORT 59

PART I − INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANISATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

INTRODUCTORY NOTE

References throughout this document to the Securities Code ("CVM") refer to the version in effect on 31 December 2021.

A. SHARE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

I. Capital structure

1. Share capital structure (share capital, number of shares, distribution of capital to shareholders, etc.) including listing of shares not admitted for trading, different categories of shares, rights and duties inherent to them and the percentage of capital that each category represents (article 245-A, paragraph 1, subparagraph a)).

The share capital of MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA ("MOTA-ENGIL" or "Company") amounts to 306,775,950 Euros and is represented by 306,775,950 ordinary and registered shares with a nominal value of one euro per share. All shares are listed in Euronext Lisbon.

Distribution of share capital among shareholders as at 31 December 2021:

Shareholders No. of shares % of capital held % of voting rights

Own shares: 6,091,581 1.99% - Qualified holdings: FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, SA 122,800,167 40.03% 40.84% China Communications Construction Group 99,426,974 32.41% 33.07% Mutima Capital Management, LLC 6,476,809 2.11% 2.15% Other holdings 71,980,419 23.46% 23.94% 306,775,950 100.00% 100.00%

2. Restrictions to the transferability of shares, such as consent for alienation clauses, or limitations to share ownership (article 245-A, paragraph 1, subparagraph b)).

There are no restrictions on the transfer of shares nor limitations on ownership.

3. Number of own shares, corresponding percentage of share capital and percentage of voting rights that would correspond to the own shares (Art. 245-A, paragraph 1, subparagraph a)).

As at 31 December 2021, MOTA-ENGIL held 6,091,581 own shares corresponding to 1.99% of its share capital, which granted no voting rights.

4. Significant agreements in which the Company is a party and that shall come into force, be modified or terminated upon a change in the Company's control, as a result of a public offer of acquisition, as well as their effects, unless if, due to its nature, their disclosure is prejudicial to the Company, except if the Company is obliged to disclose such information under other legal imperatives (article 245-A, paragraph 1, subparagraph j)).

There are no significant agreements in which the COMPANY is a party or that shall come into force, be modified or terminated in case of change in the COMPANY'S control, nor were adopted measures requiring payment or assumption of costs by the COMPANY, in the event of change of control or change in the composition of the Board.

5. System of renewal or revoking of defensive measures, especially those that stipulate the limitations of the number of votes susceptible of being held, or exercised, by a single shareholder individually or in coordination with other shareholders.

No defensive measures were adopted and there are no statutory limitations on the number of votes that may be exercised by a single shareholder.

6. Shareholder agreements that may be known to the Company and may lead to restrictions in the transmission of securities or voting rights (article 245-A, paragraph 1, subparagraph g).

The COMPANY has no knowledge of any shareholder agreements that may result in restrictions in the transmission of securities or voting rights.

II. Holdings and securities held

7. Identification of individuals or legal persons which, directly or indirectly, hold qualified holdings (article 245-A, paragraph. 1, subparagraph c) and d), and article 16), with detailed indication of the percentage of capital and of attributable votes, source and causes of attribution.

As at 31 December 2021, and according to the notices received by the COMPANY, the shareholders who, as per article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, hold a qualified holding representing at least 2% of the share capital of MOTA-ENGIL are as follows:

Shareholders No. of Shares % of shares held % of voting rights

Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA (*) 117,827,648 38.41% 39.19% António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota (**) / (***) (a) 1,500,000 0.49% 0.50% Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles (**) / (***) (a) 1,444,490 0.47% 0.48% Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa (***) (a) 856,300 0.28% 0.28% Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (***) (a) 829,530 0.27% 0.28% Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota (***) 187,061 0.06% 0.06% Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (**) / (***) 100,000 0.03% 0.03% José Manuel Mota Neves da Costa (***) 35,000 0.01% 0.01% José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (***) 20,138 0.01% 0.01% Attributable to FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, SA 122,800,167 40.03% 40.84% Epoch Capital Investments BV (*) 99,426,974 32.41% 33.07% Attributable to China Communications Construction Group 99,426,974 32.41% 33.07% Sub-total I 222,227,141 72.44% 73.91% Ghotic Corp Mutima Capital (*) 3,153,453 1.03% 1.05% Ghotic HSP Corp Mutima Capital (*) 1,228,745 0.40% 0.41% Ghotic JBD LLC Mutima Capital (*) 1,146,803 0.37% 0.38% Gothic ERP LLC Mutima (*) 820,821 0.27% 0.27% The Mutima Africa Fund LP (*) 126,987 0.04% 0.04% Attributable to Mutima Capital Management, LLC 6,476,809 2.11% 2.15% Own shares 6,091,581 1.99% - Other shareholders holding less than 2% 71,980,419 23.46% 23.94% Sub-total II 84,548,809 27.56% 26.09% TOTAL 306,775,950 100.00% 100.00%

(*) Direct Shareholder of the Company

(**) Member of the Board of Directors of the Company

(***) Member of the Board of Directors of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA

As at 31 December 2021, Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, SA was 100% held by FM - SOCIEDADE DE CONTROLO, SGPS, S.A., which is 100% held by the members of the Board of Directors mentioned above under (a).

As at the date of this report, 122,800,167 shares corresponding to 40.03% of the share capital of MOTA-ENGIL, granting 40.03% of voting rights, were attributable to FM - SOCIEDADE DE CONTROLO, SGPS, SA.

There are no shareholders, or categories of shareholders, holding special rights.