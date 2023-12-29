MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE ADMISSION TO TRADING OF NOTES

Following the market release published on 5 December 2023, Mota-Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that the book-entry and registered bonds, representing the bond issue "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2023-2028"("Mota-Engil 2028 Notes"), issued by MOTA-ENGIL on 11 December 2023, are already admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Considering that the Mota-Engil 2028 Notes were subscribed in cash at their nominal value and in kind, through the exchange of (i) bonds with the ISIN PTMENXOM0006, representative of the bond issue "Obrigações Mota-Engil 2019/2024" ("Mota-Engil 2024 Notes") and (ii) bonds with the ISIN PTMENYOM0005, representative of the bond issue "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2021-2026"("Mota-Engil 2026 Notes"), MOTA- ENGIL also informs that, after determining the final number of Mota-Engil 2024 Notes and Mota-Engil 2026 Notes that were exchanged, the following bonds were amortised and cancelled, under the applicable legal and contractual terms: (i) €7,346,000 of Mota-Engil 2024 Notes, which now have a total amount outstanding of €79,653,750 and (ii) €18,117,000 of Mota-Engil 2026 Notes, which now have a total amount outstanding of €113,882,500.

Porto, December 29, 2023

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA