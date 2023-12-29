Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs on the admission to trading of Notes
December 29, 2023 at 11:00 am EST
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE ADMISSION TO TRADING OF NOTES
Following the market release published on 5 December 2023, Mota-Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that the book-entry and registered bonds, representing the bond issue "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2023-2028"("Mota-Engil 2028 Notes"), issued by MOTA-ENGIL on 11 December 2023, are already admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Considering that the Mota-Engil 2028 Notes were subscribed in cash at their nominal value and in kind, through the exchange of (i) bonds with the ISIN PTMENXOM0006, representative of the bond issue "Obrigações Mota-Engil 2019/2024" ("Mota-Engil 2024 Notes") and (ii) bonds with the ISIN PTMENYOM0005, representative of the bond issue "Obrigações Ligadas a Sustentabilidade Mota-Engil2021-2026"("Mota-Engil 2026 Notes"), MOTA- ENGIL also informs that, after determining the final number of Mota-Engil 2024 Notes and Mota-Engil 2026 Notes that were exchanged, the following bonds were amortised and cancelled, under the applicable legal and contractual terms: (i) €7,346,000 of Mota-Engil 2024 Notes, which now have a total amount outstanding of €79,653,750 and (ii) €18,117,000 of Mota-Engil 2026 Notes, which now have a total amount outstanding of €113,882,500.
Porto, December 29, 2023
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. is a group organized around 6 sectors of activity:
- Engineering and Construction: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. has developed construction projects in some fifty countries and is present on three continents (Europe, Africa and Latin America) where it has asserted its technical competence and reputation, excelling in the construction of various infrastructures such as roads, freeways, airports, ports, dams and railroads ;
- Industrial Engineering Services: the group has capitalized on its recognized presence and experience since 1998, with a proven ability to operate in numerous markets, reflected in medium-term contracts of between three and eight years;
- Environment: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. began its activities in the environmental sector in Portugal in 1995, through the company SUMA in the urban waste management and collection segment, and added its skills to those of the company EGF, a leader in waste treatment and recovery. Internationally, Mota-Engil is increasingly developing its activities in this sector, in markets such as Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Brazil, Oman and Côte d'Ivoire;
- Mota-Engil Capital: a business unit whose aim is to optimize value creation for the group through investment diversification, underpinned by integrated management of a range of assets and projects complementary to the Engineering, Construction and Environment segments.
- Mota-Engil Mext: unit responsible for differentiated areas such as Real Estate, Agroforestry Production and Energy. It also aims to strengthen investment in innovation and accelerate global transformation;
- Concessions: Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. operates, through Lineas and its subsidiaries, a network of some 2,500 km of roads and freeways, including the two bridges of the city of Lisbon. The business extends to international markets, mainly in Latin America.