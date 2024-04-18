Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs on the composition of its Board of Directors for the three-year period 2024-2026
April 18, 2024 at 01:15 pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE COMPOSITION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legislation, MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. informs that they were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company, for the term corresponding to the three-year period two thousand and twenty-four / two thousand and twenty-six (2024/2026) the following members:
Board member
Role
Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos
Chairman
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota
Vice - Chairman
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins
Vice - Chairman
Wang Jingchun
Vice - Chairman
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro
Member
Clare Akamanzi
Member
Feng Tian
Member
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa
Member
Guangsheng Peng
Member
Helena Sofia da Silva Borges Salgado Fonseca Cerveira Pinto
Member
Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz
Member
João Pedro dos Santos Dinis Parreira
Member
José Carlos Barroso Pereira Pinto Nogueira
Member
Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota
Member
Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles
Member
Paulo Sacadura Cabral Portas
Member
Ping Ping
Member
Vai Tac Leong
Member
Xiao Di
Member
Porto, April 18, 2024
THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS
LUÍS SILVA
