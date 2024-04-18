MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT THE COMPOSITION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legislation, MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. informs that they were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company, for the term corresponding to the three-year period two thousand and twenty-four / two thousand and twenty-six (2024/2026) the following members:

Board member

Role

Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos

Chairman

António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota

Vice - Chairman

Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins

Vice - Chairman

Wang Jingchun

Vice - Chairman

Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro

Member

Clare Akamanzi

Member

Feng Tian

Member

Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa

Member

Guangsheng Peng

Member

Helena Sofia da Silva Borges Salgado Fonseca Cerveira Pinto

Member

Isabel Maria Pereira Aníbal Vaz

Member

João Pedro dos Santos Dinis Parreira

Member

José Carlos Barroso Pereira Pinto Nogueira

Member

Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota

Member

Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles

Member

Paulo Sacadura Cabral Portas

Member

Ping Ping

Member

Vai Tac Leong

Member

Xiao Di

Member

Porto, April 18, 2024

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 17:14:14 UTC.