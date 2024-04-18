DELIBERATIONS APPROVED IN THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. HELD ON APRIL 18, 2024

Following the applicable legislation in force, MOTA-ENGIL, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs that at the General Shareholders Meeting held today, April 18, 2024, have been approved the following deliberations:

  1. Approval of the Management Report, the Separate Financial Position Statement, the Separate Income Statement, the Separate Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Separate Statement of Changes in Equity, the Separate Statement of Cash Flow and the Notes to the Separate Financial Statements, relating to the fiscal year 2023, presented by the Board of Directors along with the respective Legal Certification of Accounts and Auditor´s Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board.
  2. Approval of the Consolidated Management Report, the Consolidated Financial Position Statement, the Consolidated Income Statement, the Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statement, the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, relating to fiscal year 2023, presented by the Board of Directors along with the respective Consolidated Legal Certification of Accounts and Auditor´s Report and the Report and Opinion of the Statutory Audit Board.
  3. Approval of the Report on Corporate Governance practices.
  4. Approval of the following proposals for the application of results and distribution of corporate assets:
    1. Coverage of the negative retained earnings in the amount of 17,430,287 euros and 24 cents through the usage of the "Free reserves" account;
    2. Transfer of the negative net result in the amount of 53,392,216 euros and 1 cent be to the "Retained earnings" account;
    3. Distribution of corporate assets to shareholders, namely part of the amount recorded in the "Free reserves" account, in the total amount of 39,175,288 euros and 82 cents, corresponding to the amount of 12.77 euro cents per share, tax-captive.

Porto, April 18, 2024

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

