Mota Engil SGPS S A : 8th edition of StartME

Applications are now open for the 8th edition of StartME - the Corporate Trainee Program at Mota-Engil, which recruited more than 300 young people and which constitutes a unique opportunity for learning, exchanging experiences and living in a multicultural environment.
About 200 opportunities are now open, predominantly in the Engineering areas, for integration in the 3 geographies where the Group operates.
The Program is scheduled to start in October.
Apply now: https://careers.mota-engil.com/…/All-over…/677615601/
Disclaimer
Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:24:03 UTC.