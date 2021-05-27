Log in
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
Mota Engil SGPS S A : 8th edition of StartME

05/27/2021 | 09:25am EDT
Applications are now open for the 8th edition of StartME - the Corporate Trainee Program at Mota-Engil, which recruited more than 300 young people and which constitutes a unique opportunity for learning, exchanging experiences and living in a multicultural environment.

About 200 opportunities are now open, predominantly in the Engineering areas, for integration in the 3 geographies where the Group operates.

The Program is scheduled to start in October.

Apply now: https://careers.mota-engil.com/…/All-over…/677615601/

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
