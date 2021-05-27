Mota Engil SGPS S A : 8th edition of StartME

Applications are now open for the 8th edition of StartME - the Corporate Trainee Program at Mota-Engil, which recruited more than 300 young people and which constitutes a unique opportunity for learning, exchanging experiences and living in a multicultural environment.

About 200 opportunities are now open, predominantly in the Engineering areas, for integration in the 3 geographies where the Group operates.



The Program is scheduled to start in October.

Apply now: https://careers.mota-engil.com/…/All-over…/677615601/