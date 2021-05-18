Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

05/18/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, and in addition to the information released at 10 May 2021, we inform that we have received:

  1. from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
  2. from António do Lago Cerqueira, S.A. (ALC), company held in 51% by MGP, and therefore considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
  3. from Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (MMM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  4. from Mr. Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (CMS), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  5. from Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa (MTM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  6. from Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota (AM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  7. from Mrs. Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (SM), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  8. from Mr. Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (MAM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  9. from Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles (MPM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  10. from Mr. José Manuel Mota Neves da Costa (MC), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities and its spouse; and
  11. from Mr. José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (JPF), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

the following communications of transactions over shares subscription rights in the current public offer:

Date

Person/Entity

Type

Quantity

Inside / Outside Stock

Price

Market

10/05/2021

MGP

Acquisition

16,078,590

Outside

(a)

(b)

10/05/2021

MGP

Acquisition

4,885,459

Outside

0.108

(c)

10/05/2021

MGP

Sale

55,000,000

Outside

(a)

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MGP

47,810,041

0.104

10/05/2021

ALC

Sale

3,091,577

Outside

(a)

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MMM

2,445,536

(a)

10/05/2021

MMM

Sale

829,530

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

CMS

380,000

(a)

10/05/2021

CMS

Sale

100,000

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MTM

2,820,536

(a)

10/05/2021

MTM

Sale

856,300

Outside

0.108

10/05/2021

AM

Sale

3,196,265

Outside

(a)

10/05/2021

AM

Sale

1,013,755

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

SM

250,000

(a)

10/05/2021

SM

Sale

187,061

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MAM

300,000

(a)

10/05/2021

MAM

Sale

140,000

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MPM

2,825,536

(a)

10/05/2021

MPM

Sale

1,668,675

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

MC

5,000

(a)

10/05/2021

MC

Sale

35,000

Outside

0.108

Sale

Outside

10/05/2021

JPF

20,138

0.108

  1. the transaction of these rights occurred in connection with the transaction for an equal number of shares and the respective valuation, according to the information released at 10 May 2021 mentioned above
  2. of which 764,140 rights acquired from other family members of the shareholders of FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. (entity which held 100% of the share capital of MGP) - Maria Luísa Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota and Maria Inês Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota Sá.
  3. of which 35,000 rights acquired from other family member of one of the shareholders of FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. (entity which held 100% of the share capital of MGP) - Maria Teresa Mota Neves.

After those transactions, MGP owns 52,311,981 shares subscription rights of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares subscription rights of Mota- Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A.

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares

subscription rights by Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A., company

considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António

Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos

Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa

and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles.

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

- Shares subscription rights of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMEN0AMS003

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is

not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

0.000

3,091,577 rights

0.000

2,445,536 rights

0.108

829,530 rights

0.000

380,000 rights

0.108

100,000 rights

0.000

2,820,536 rights

0.108

856,300 rights

0.000

3,196,265 rights

0.108

1,013,755 rights

0.000

250,000 rights

0.108

187,061 rights

0.000

300,000 rights

0.108

140,000 rights

0.000

2,825,536 rights

0.108

1,668,675 rights

0.000

5,000 rights

0.108

35,000 rights

0.000

764,140 rights

0.108

35,000 rights

0.108

20,138 rights

d)

Aggregated

information

Price

Volume

- Aggregated

0.025

20,964,049 rights

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

2021-05-10

transaction

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
02:24pMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging m..
PU
05/11MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs on investment agreement with CCCC – C..
PU
05/10MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about notification of qualifying holding &n..
PU
05/10MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs on investment agreement with CCCC
PU
05/10MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about notification of qualifying holding &n..
PU
05/10MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging m..
PU
05/04MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : EU Recovery Prospectus of Public Offering for Subscriptio..
PU
05/04MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : EU Recovery Prospectus of Public Offering for Subscriptio..
PU
04/30MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the conditions regarding the investme..
PU
04/29MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the award of a contract in Peru worth..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 777 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net income 2021 24,0 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 335 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 7,16%
Capitalization 323 M 393 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 522
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25 €
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
António Bernardo Aranha da Gama Lobo Xavier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.2.35%393
VINCI15.14%64 539
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.60%32 587
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.71%26 572
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.85%21 875
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.74%19 754