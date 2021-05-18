Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, and in addition to the information released at 10 May 2021, we inform that we have received:

from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company; from António do Lago Cerqueira, S.A. (ALC), company held in 51% by MGP, and therefore considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company; from Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (MMM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (CMS), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa (MTM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota (AM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mrs. Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (SM), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (MAM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles (MPM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. José Manuel Mota Neves da Costa (MC), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities and its spouse; and from Mr. José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (JPF), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

the following communications of transactions over shares subscription rights in the current public offer: