Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
05/18/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, and in addition to the information released at 10 May 2021, we inform that we have received:
from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
from António do Lago Cerqueira, S.A. (ALC), company held in 51% by MGP, and therefore considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
from Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (MMM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. Carlos António Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos (CMS), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa (MTM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota (AM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mrs. Maria Sílvia Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (SM), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. Manuel António da Fonseca Vasconcelos da Mota (MAM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles (MPM), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. José Manuel Mota Neves da Costa (MC), Director of Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities and its spouse; and
from Mr. José Pedro Matos Marques Sampaio de Freitas (JPF), Director of Mota Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
the following communications of transactions over shares subscription rights in the current public offer:
Date
Person/Entity
Type
Quantity
Inside / Outside Stock
Price
Market
10/05/2021
MGP
Acquisition
16,078,590
Outside
(a)
(b)
10/05/2021
MGP
Acquisition
4,885,459
Outside
0.108
(c)
10/05/2021
MGP
Sale
55,000,000
Outside
(a)
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MGP
47,810,041
0.104
10/05/2021
ALC
Sale
3,091,577
Outside
(a)
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MMM
2,445,536
(a)
10/05/2021
MMM
Sale
829,530
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
CMS
380,000
(a)
10/05/2021
CMS
Sale
100,000
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MTM
2,820,536
(a)
10/05/2021
MTM
Sale
856,300
Outside
0.108
10/05/2021
AM
Sale
3,196,265
Outside
(a)
10/05/2021
AM
Sale
1,013,755
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
SM
250,000
(a)
10/05/2021
SM
Sale
187,061
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MAM
300,000
(a)
10/05/2021
MAM
Sale
140,000
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MPM
2,825,536
(a)
10/05/2021
MPM
Sale
1,668,675
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
MC
5,000
(a)
10/05/2021
MC
Sale
35,000
Outside
0.108
Sale
Outside
10/05/2021
JPF
20,138
0.108
the transaction of these rights occurred in connection with the transaction for an equal number of shares and the respective valuation, according to the information released at 10 May 2021 mentioned above
of which 764,140 rights acquired from other family members of the shareholders of FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. (entity which held 100% of the share capital of MGP) - Maria Luísa Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota and Maria Inês Fonseca Vasconcelos Mota Sá.
of which 35,000 rights acquired from other family member of one of the shareholders of FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. (entity which held 100% of the share capital of MGP) - Maria Teresa Mota Neves.
After those transactions, MGP owns 52,311,981 shares subscription rights of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares subscription rights of Mota- Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.
ANNEX
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A.
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares
subscription rights by Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A., company
considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António
Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos
Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa
and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles.
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
- Shares subscription rights of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMEN0AMS003
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is
not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
0.000
3,091,577 rights
0.000
2,445,536 rights
0.108
829,530 rights
0.000
380,000 rights
0.108
100,000 rights
0.000
2,820,536 rights
0.108
856,300 rights
0.000
3,196,265 rights
0.108
1,013,755 rights
0.000
250,000 rights
0.108
187,061 rights
0.000
300,000 rights
0.108
140,000 rights
0.000
2,825,536 rights
0.108
1,668,675 rights
0.000
5,000 rights
0.108
35,000 rights
0.000
764,140 rights
0.108
35,000 rights
0.108
20,138 rights
d)
Aggregated
information
Price
Volume
- Aggregated
0.025
20,964,049 rights
volume
- Price
e)
Date of the
2021-05-10
transaction
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.