    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

05/31/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received:

  1. from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota- Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
  2. from Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva (LS), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  3. from Mr. Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins (GMM), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  4. from Mr. Emídio José Bebiano e Moura da Costa Pinheiro (EP), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities,

the following communications of shares transactions:

Date

Person / entity

Type

Quantity

Inside/Outside

Price

Stock market

27-05-2021

MGP

Acquisition

22,601,085

Inside Stock market

1.50

27-05-2021

LS

Acquisition

5,401

Inside Stock market

1.50

27-05-2021

GMM

Acquisition

5,373

Inside Stock market

1.50

27-05-2021

EP

Acquisition

4,321

Inside Stock market

1.50

After those transactions, the entity and the persons above referred are owners of the following interests in Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. share capital:

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities / entities

Quantity of

% of share

shares

capital held

Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A.

117,827,648

38.41%

Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva

17,901

0.01%

Mr. Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins

17,808

0.01%

Mr. Emídio José Bebiano e Moura da Costa Pinheiro

14,321

0.00%

After the above referred transactions, the number of shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. attributable to FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. arises to 122,678,107, corresponding to 39.99% of its share capital.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. ("MGP")

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by MGP,

company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr.

António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós

Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da

Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, who are members

of the Board of Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.. MGP is 100% held by FM -

Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A, which is 100% held by the members of the Board of

Directors mentioned above.

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is not

linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.50

22,601,085 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

- Price

1.50

22,601,085 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-27

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

ANNEX

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by

Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva, Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA

b)

LEI

549300L6RR1203WN9F57

4.1

Details of the transactions

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.

Identification code

-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction

is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.50

5,401 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

Volume

- Price

1.50

5,401 shares

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-27

f)

Place of transaction

EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
