Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received:

from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota- Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company; from Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva (LS), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins (GMM), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities; from Mr. Emídio José Bebiano e Moura da Costa Pinheiro (EP), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities,

the following communications of shares transactions:

Date Person / entity Type Quantity Inside/Outside Price Stock market 27-05-2021 MGP Acquisition 22,601,085 Inside Stock market 1.50 27-05-2021 LS Acquisition 5,401 Inside Stock market 1.50 27-05-2021 GMM Acquisition 5,373 Inside Stock market 1.50 27-05-2021 EP Acquisition 4,321 Inside Stock market 1.50

After those transactions, the entity and the persons above referred are owners of the following interests in Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. share capital:

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities / entities Quantity of % of share shares capital held Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. 117,827,648 38.41% Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva 17,901 0.01% Mr. Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins 17,808 0.01% Mr. Emídio José Bebiano e Moura da Costa Pinheiro 14,321 0.00%

After the above referred transactions, the number of shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. attributable to FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. arises to 122,678,107, corresponding to 39.99% of its share capital.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.