Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil informs about transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT SHARES TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Pursuant to the purposes of CMVM Regulation nº 5/2008, republished by the Regulation nº 7/2018, in particular its Article 14, we inform that we have received:
from Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. (MGP), company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota- Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr. António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, since they are Directors as well in that company;
from Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva (LS), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins (GMM), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
from Mr. Emídio José Bebiano e Moura da Costa Pinheiro (EP), Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. and, therefore, considered a person discharging managerial responsibilities,
the following communications of shares transactions:
Date
Person / entity
Type
Quantity
Inside/Outside
Price
Stock market
27-05-2021
MGP
Acquisition
22,601,085
Inside Stock market
1.50
27-05-2021
LS
Acquisition
5,401
Inside Stock market
1.50
27-05-2021
GMM
Acquisition
5,373
Inside Stock market
1.50
27-05-2021
EP
Acquisition
4,321
Inside Stock market
1.50
After those transactions, the entity and the persons above referred are owners of the following interests in Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. share capital:
After the above referred transactions, the number of shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. attributable to FM - Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A. arises to 122,678,107, corresponding to 39.99% of its share capital.
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) n.º 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which establishes the implementing technical standards regarding the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) nº 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions over the shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. prepared in accordance with the above-mentioned Implementing Regulation are enclosed in Annex.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mota Gestão e Participações, SGPS, S.A. ("MGP")
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by MGP,
company considered closely related to the Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A., Mr.
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota, Mrs. Maria Manuela Queirós
Vasconcelos Mota dos Santos, Mrs. Maria Teresa Queirós Vasconcelos Mota Neves da
Costa and Mrs. Maria Paula Queirós Vasconcelos Mota de Meireles, who are members
of the Board of Directors of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.. MGP is 100% held by FM -
Sociedade de Controlo, SGPS, S.A, which is 100% held by the members of the Board of
Directors mentioned above.
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
instrument
- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction is not
linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.50
22,601,085 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
- Price
1.50
22,601,085 shares
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-27
f)
Place of transaction
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
The notification concerns the acquisition of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. shares by
Mr. Luís Filipe Cardoso da Silva, Director of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A..
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, SA
b)
LEI
549300L6RR1203WN9F57
4.1
Details of the transactions
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
- Ordinary shares of Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
Identification code
-ISIN: PTMEN0AE0005
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, this transaction
is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.50
5,401 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Price
Volume
- Price
1.50
5,401 shares
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-27
f)
Place of transaction
EURONEXT - EURONEXT LISBON, XLIS
