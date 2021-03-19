Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs about the proposal approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders of March 19 2021

PROPOSAL APPROVED AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF MOTA-ENGIL

SGPS, S.A. OF MARCH 19TH, 2021

In compliance with the legislation in force, MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, S.A. informs that, at the Shareholders' General Meeting held today, March 19th, 2021, it was approved by 99.394% of the votes cast, the single point of

the agenda ("Discuss and deliberate on the partial amendment of the Company's Articles of Association").

Porto, March 19, 2021

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA