Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mota Engil SGPS S A : informs about the proposal approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders of March 19 2021

03/19/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROPOSAL APPROVED AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF MOTA-ENGIL

SGPS, S.A. OF MARCH 19TH, 2021

In compliance with the legislation in force, MOTA-ENGIL SGPS, S.A. informs that, at the Shareholders' General Meeting held today, March 19th, 2021, it was approved by 99.394% of the votes cast, the single point of

the agenda ("Discuss and deliberate on the partial amendment of the Company's Articles of Association").

Porto, March 19, 2021

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 20:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
04:13pMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : informs about the proposal approved at the General Meetin..
PU
01/11MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the signing of a new contract in Nige..
PU
01/11MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Portugal's Moto-Engil to build Nigeria-Niger rail line - ..
RE
01/07MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : informs about the proposal approved at the General Meetin..
PU
01/07MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
01/06MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about notification of qualifying holding &n..
PU
01/04MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the award of a new contract in Ghana,..
PU
2020MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the award of a new concession with a ..
PU
2020MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about the payment of interest – coupo..
PU
2020MOTA ENGIL SGPS S A  : Engil informs about General Shareholders Meeting Notice a..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 590 M 3 084 M 3 084 M
Net income 2020 -9,00 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 201 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,5x
Yield 2020 6,85%
Capitalization 338 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 14 926
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,25 €
Last Close Price 1,46 €
Spread / Highest target 208%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Pedro M. Marques Sampaio de Freitas CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Jorge Paulo Sacadura de Almeida Coelho Independent Vice Chairman
António Bernardo Aranha da Gama Lobo Xavier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.7.04%409
VINCI11.90%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.82%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.94%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.71%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.29%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ