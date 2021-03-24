Mota Engil SGPS S A : – Engil informs about results of the Noteholders Meeting – Engil 2018/2023 Notes

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ABOUT RESULTS OF THE NOTEHOLDERS' MEETING "MOTA- ENGIL 2018/2023" NOTES

MOTA-ENGIL, S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") hereby informs that the meeting of the holders of the "MOTA-ENGIL 2018/2023" notes with ISIN code PTMENUOM0009 ("Notes") held today, on 23 March 2021, at which holders of Notes with a principal amount outstanding equal to 80.40% (80.40 per cent) of the principal amount outstanding of the Notes were present or duly represented, resolved to approve the proposal presented by the Board of Directors of MOTA-ENGIL, representing the sole item on the agenda, with a view to amending paragraph 8.1.(i) (Change of control) of Condition 8 (Events of Default) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. This proposal obtained 4,052 votes in favour, 813 votes against and 0 abstentions, out of the 6,051 total eligible votes, and was therefore approved.

This resolution will become effective in the terms set forth in the approved proposal.

Porto, March 23rd, 2021

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA