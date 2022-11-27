Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nigeria's Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge

11/27/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS (Reuters) - A consortium led by Portugal's builder Mota-Engil and two Chinese ventures has been shortlisted by Nigeria's Lagos state to build a $2.5 billion bridge that is expected to relieve severe congestion in the mega city, an official said on Sunday.

The 37 kilometre Fourth Mainland Bridge, will be built under a public-private partnership. It will include three toll plazas, nine interchanges and a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, said Jubril Gawat, a senior spokesperson for the Lagos state governor.

Mota-Engil is partnering with China Communication and Construction Corporation and China Road and Bridge Corporation in the bid.

China Gezhouba Group Company and China Geo-Engineering Corporation joint venture and a consortium led by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation are the two other shortlisted bidders.

The winner of the bid will be announced before the end of the year, said Gawat.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
10:04aNigeria's Lagos shortlists Mota-Engil, Chinese ventures for $2.5 billion bridge
RE
11/16Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signing of two railway contr..
PU
11/10Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons di..
PU
11/10Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons di..
PU
11/07Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons di..
PU
11/07Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about bonds transactions by persons di..
PU
11/04Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signature of a concession ag..
PU
10/03Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about the signing of a contract in Mex..
PU
10/03MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary divide..
FA
09/28Mota Engil Sgps S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs about shares transactions by persons d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 983 M 3 101 M 3 101 M
Net income 2022 40,5 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 300 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 376 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,25 €
Average target price 2,37 €
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.-2.04%391
VINCI4.49%56 916
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.83%35 448
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.80%33 568
QUANTA SERVICES29.53%21 224
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.13%19 761