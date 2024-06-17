3. Human Resources in the Past Two Fiscal Years and as of the Date of this Annual Report…………………………………………….……………………………………

I. Letter to Shareholders

To all shareholders:

Thank you all for your long-term support and encouragement to Motech Industries Inc.

In 2023, multiple factors including worldwide inflation and interest rate hikes, the U.S.-China trade dispute, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the economic slowdown in China posed challenges to the macroeconomic environment. Impacted by the market downturn, the Company delivered a less than satisfactory operating performance. However, the strong economic performance of Taiwan coupled with the pressing need for energy transition allowed the Company to remain profitable in 2023 with efforts from all employees. The outcome was also an indication that our long-term involvement in the development of high-efficiency modules had earned positive feedback from the market. Taiwan accomplished a record-high grid capacity of 2.7GW in 2023, and is channeling efforts toward the goal of reaching 20GW by 2025. Furthermore, the "12 Key Strategies" announced by Executive Yuan at the end of 2022 clearly pointed out that the cumulative installed capacity of PV shall rise to 31GW by 2030. We therefore expect the market to exhibit a steady growth and we would strive for improvement on the basis of stability.

1. 2023 Operating Results

Outcome of operating plans

(In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Items 2023 2022 Consolidated operating revenue 4,065,981 100.0% 5,359,978 100.0% Consolidated gross profit (loss) 677,424 16.7% 693,907 12.9% Consolidated operating income 323,417 8.0% 336,695 6.3% (loss) Consolidated income (loss) 229,585 5.6% 275,934 5.1% before tax Consolidated net income (loss) 224,317 5.5% 272,317 5.1% Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of 218,168 5.4% 267,882 5.0% the parent company Earnings per share (NT$) 0.56 0.73

In 2023, module sale was a key component of consolidated revenue. The Company completed production upgrade by the end of 2022, securing a leading position in the M6 cell technology competition. Large-sized TOPCon modules have been VPC-certified with a winning conversion efficiency. The benefits of product portfolio optimization emerged in 2023, contributing to gross margin improvement. We also persistently seek breakthroughs in power station construction. By the end of 2023, the grid capacity was approximately 40MW, and as construction progresses, a significant increase in capacity is expected at the end of 2024.