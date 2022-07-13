Motech Industries : Announcement about the company sets the ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend distribution for cash dividend
07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
15:45:15
Subject
Announcement about the company sets the
ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend
distribution for cash dividend
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/13
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend NT$71,008,375 (NT$0.2 per share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/03
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Motech Industries Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:01 UTC.