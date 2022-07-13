Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Motech Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6244   TW0006244007

MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.

(6244)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-11
28.10 TWD   -5.70%
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters.
PU
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement about the company sets the ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend distribution for cash dividend
PU
06/22Taiwan's Motech Industries, Sino-American Silicon Upbeat on Strong Solar Demand
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motech Industries : Announcement about the company sets the ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend distribution for cash dividend

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 15:45:15
Subject 
 Announcement about the company sets the
ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend
distribution for cash dividend
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/13
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend NT$71,008,375 (NT$0.2 per share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/03
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/24
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Motech Industries Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash ..
PU
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement about the company sets the ex-dividend record date, payme..
PU
06/22Taiwan's Motech Industries, Sino-American Silicon Upbeat on Strong Solar Demand
MT
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : The tenure for Remuneration Committee is expired.
PU
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement members of Audit Committee.
PU
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : The Shareholders' meeting resolved to release the newly-elected Direct..
PU
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement the re-election of Chairperson by the Board of Directors.
PU
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement of director election results for 2022 shareholders' meeti..
PU
06/21MOTECH INDUSTRIES : To announce resolutions for 2022 shareholders'meeting.
PU
05/11Motech Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 873 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 9 977 M 334 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Motech Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hsien Yeh General Manager
Ping Heng Chang Chairman
Cheng Ching Wu Independent Director
San Pao Li Independent Director
Ching Chao Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.-22.38%334
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-14.34%182 802
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%71 815
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.25%26 279
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-13.15%11 018
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.91.37%8 681