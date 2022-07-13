Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Motech Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6244   TW0006244007

MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC.

(6244)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-11
28.10 TWD   -5.70%
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters.
PU
03:54aMOTECH INDUSTRIES : Announcement about the company sets the ex-dividend record date, payment date and dividend distribution for cash dividend
PU
06/22Taiwan's Motech Industries, Sino-American Silicon Upbeat on Strong Solar Demand
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motech Industries : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters.

07/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 15:45:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's decision for the
reference date of cash capital increase and share
subscription, and other related matters.
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision
by the Company for record date:2022/07/13
2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No):
 No
3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/06/24
4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance
of shares:2022/05/05
5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued:
 NT$320,000,000；32,000,000 shares.
6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
8.Par Value per share:NT$10 per share
9.Issue price:To be announced after pricing
10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:
 According to Article 267 of the Company Act, 10% (3,200,000 shares) of the
 new shares to be issued for capital increase shall be subscribed by the
 employees of the Company.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:
 80% (25,600,000 shares) of the new shares to be issued shall be subscribed
 by the original shareholders whose shareholding ratio is recorded in the
 shareholder register on the subscription base date. Tentative 72.10417081
 shares for every thousand shares.
12.Method for public sale and no.of shares:
 According to Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act, 10%
 (3,200,000 shares) of the new shares shall be reserved for subscription
 by the public.
13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:The shareholder shall go to the Company's stock agency to apply
 for a whole share subscription within five days from the date of suspension
 of transfer. The original shareholders and employees waived the
 subscription or cobbled together the abnormal fractional share of less than
 one share, and authorized the chairman to negotiate a specific person to
 offtake at the issue price.
14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
 The rights and obligations of the new shares issued by the cash capital
 increase are the same as those of the original issued ordinary shares.
15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
 Invest in Motech Power One Co., Ltd. and Motech Power Zeta Co., Ltd. with
 100% ownership.
16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/03
17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30
19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03
20.Payment period:
 2022/08/10~2022/08/18 (Original shareholders and employees payment)
 2022/08/19~2022/08/25 (Specific person payment)
21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
 Announcement to be made after contract execution.
22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:
 Announcement to be made after contract execution.
23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:
 Announcement to be made after contract execution.
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1) The Company's declaration of the 2022 cash capital increase to issue
 32,000,000 new ordinary shares was declared to take effect by letter No.
 1110345848 of the Financial Supervisory Commission on June 24, 2022.
 (2) The chairman will have full authority to make amendments or
 adjustments to contents of the capital increase plan, including issuance
 price, issuance shares, planned subjects, fund allocation and progress,
 expected benefit, etc due to market condition or regulatory changes.

Disclaimer

Motech Industries Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
