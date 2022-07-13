Motech Industries : Announcement of the Company's decision for the reference date of cash capital increase and share subscription, and other related matters.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company for record date:2022/07/13 2.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period /No): No 3.Effective registration date approved by competent authority:2022/06/24 4.Date of the board of directors resolution for (additional) issuance of shares:2022/05/05 5.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued: NT$320,000,000；32,000,000 shares. 6.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 7.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 8.Par Value per share:NT$10 per share 9.Issue price:To be announced after pricing 10.Number of shares subscribed for by employees: According to Article 267 of the Company Act, 10% (3,200,000 shares) of the new shares to be issued for capital increase shall be subscribed by the employees of the Company. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders: 80% (25,600,000 shares) of the new shares to be issued shall be subscribed by the original shareholders whose shareholding ratio is recorded in the shareholder register on the subscription base date. Tentative 72.10417081 shares for every thousand shares. 12.Method for public sale and no.of shares: According to Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act, 10% (3,200,000 shares) of the new shares shall be reserved for subscription by the public. 13.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:The shareholder shall go to the Company's stock agency to apply for a whole share subscription within five days from the date of suspension of transfer. The original shareholders and employees waived the subscription or cobbled together the abnormal fractional share of less than one share, and authorized the chairman to negotiate a specific person to offtake at the issue price. 14.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The rights and obligations of the new shares issued by the cash capital increase are the same as those of the original issued ordinary shares. 15.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: Invest in Motech Power One Co., Ltd. and Motech Power Zeta Co., Ltd. with 100% ownership. 16.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/08/03 17.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29 18.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30 19.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03 20.Payment period: 2022/08/10~2022/08/18 (Original shareholders and employees payment) 2022/08/19~2022/08/25 (Specific person payment) 21.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: Announcement to be made after contract execution. 22.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds: Announcement to be made after contract execution. 23.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds: Announcement to be made after contract execution. 24.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The Company's declaration of the 2022 cash capital increase to issue 32,000,000 new ordinary shares was declared to take effect by letter No. 1110345848 of the Financial Supervisory Commission on June 24, 2022. (2) The chairman will have full authority to make amendments or adjustments to contents of the capital increase plan, including issuance price, issuance shares, planned subjects, fund allocation and progress, expected benefit, etc due to market condition or regulatory changes.