Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

16 September 2022

Mothercare plc ("the Company")

NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT

Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 16 September 2022, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 26 March 2022 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 13 October 2022 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 11 October 2022.

Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.

Lynne Medini

Group Company Secretary

Mothercare plc

Investor and analyst enquiries to:

Mothercare plc Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com

Clive Whiley, Chairman

Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited Tel: 020 7260 1000

(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)

Luke Bordewich

Henry Slater

finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500

Christopher Raggett

Media enquiries to:

MHP Communications Email: mothercare@mhpc.com

Simon Hockridge Tel: 07709 496 125

Tim Rowntree