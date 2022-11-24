Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mothercare plc
  News
  7. Summary
    MTC   GB0009067447

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
  Report
2022-11-23
6.600 GBX   -2.22%
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

11/24/2022 | 02:01am EST
Mothercare plc

Directorate Change

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Mothercare is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Daniel Le Vesconte as the group’s Chief Executive Officer.   Daniel will join the Board in the new calendar year.

Dan brings a wealth of international brand experience in direct to consumer, franchise, wholesale and licensing, having held senior leadership roles for several globally recognised brands including Abercrombie and Fitch, Hollister and Gilly Hicks (A&F Corp) Dr Martens (Dr Martens PLC), the Wolverine Worldwide group of brands and Vans and Reef (VF Corp).

Commenting on the appointment, Clive Whiley, Chairman said “I am delighted that Dan is joining Mothercare as our CEO. Dan’s extensive experience in the retail direct-to-consumer, wholesale and licensing sector will be a great asset to the team and me as we focus upon restoring critical mass and driving the Mothercare brand globally over the next five years.”

Dan Le Vesconte, said “I am very excited to be part of the Mothercare team and look forward to working with our global stakeholders to spearhead the growth of the iconic Mothercare brand into the next generation.”

Further details:        

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited                 Tel: 020 7260 1000
(Nominated Advisor & Joint Corporate Broker)         
Luke Bordewich
Henry Slater

finnCap (Joint Corporate Broker)        Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett

Media enquiries to:
MHP                                        Email: mothercare@mhpc.com
Simon Hockridge                        Tel: 07709 496125
Tim Rowntree

 


