  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mothercare plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   GB0009067447

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:40 2022-11-24 am EST
7.180 GBX   +8.79%
06:24aMothercare appoints new CEO as half-year profit and revenue slips
AN
05:41aSterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
DJ
03:50aGilt Sale Scheme 'Runs in the Background', Says BOE Economist, Pill
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mothercare appoints new CEO as half-year profit and revenue slips

11/24/2022 | 06:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Mothercare PLC on Thursday named Dan Le Vesconte as its chief executive, in hopes that the new boss will tackle the double impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Mothercare is a Hemel Hempstead, England-based retailer to parents and young children. Its shares were up 10% to 7.26 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

On Monday, Mothercare appointed Dan Le Vesconte as its new chief executive, joining in January. The company said he has held senior leadership roles for several "globally recognised" brands, including A&F Corp, Dr Martens PLC, and VF Corp.

Chair Clive Whiley said: "Today I am delighted to announce the impending arrival of Dan Le Vesconte as our new CEO,. With extensive experience in the retail direct-to-consumer, wholesale and licensing sector, he will be a great asset to the executive team."

In the 26 weeks ended September 24, revenue fell to GBP38.5 million from GBP41.7 million a year earlier.

Pretax profit dropped sharply to GBP800,000 from GBP4.0 million.

The company explained that its interim results were hurt by lost retail sales in Russia. It had terminated its right to operate Mothercare branded stores in Russia at the end of June.

Mothercare did not declare an interim dividend, unchanged year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the company expects challenging trading conditions to remain across its markets. In particular, it noted the impact of weak consumer sentiment and strong inflation.

Whiley said: "Our immediate priority now remains to support our franchise partners as we together navigate out of this suppressed demand period, recover from supply chain disruptions and rebuild their store footfall whilst growing their digital sales. This inevitably means that a return to pre pandemic levels of trading is taking time, however this will ultimately benefit both our own business and our franchise partners' businesses in the longer term."

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. MARTENS PLC -21.79% 222 Delayed Quote.-33.08%
MOTHERCARE PLC 8.79% 7.18 Delayed Quote.-65.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.31% 59.9848 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
VF CORPORATION 0.27% 33.76 Delayed Quote.-54.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 66,8 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net income 2023 1,40 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net Debt 2023 9,97 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 37,2 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 53,7%
