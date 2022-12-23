Mothercare confirms start date for new CEO Daniel Le Vesconte

(Alliance News) - Mothercare PLC on Friday confirmed that Daniel Le Vesconte will join the Hemel Hempstead, England-based retailer as chief executive on January 16, 2023.

In November, Mothercare named Le Vesconte as its new CEO, saying he will join in January.

The company said he has held senior leadership roles for several "globally recognised" brands, including A&F Corp, Dr Martens PLC, and VF Corp.

Shares in Mothercare were up 4.9% to 7.61 pence each in London on Friday morning.

