  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mothercare plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   GB0009067447

MOTHERCARE PLC

(MTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:57 2022-12-23 am EST
7.606 GBX   +4.90%
06:04aMothercare confirms start date for new CEO Daniel Le Vesconte
AN
04:03aFTSE 100 Trades Flat Ahead of Christmas
DJ
03:58aBritish Retailer Mothercare Confirms CEO Appointment; Shares Down 10%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mothercare confirms start date for new CEO Daniel Le Vesconte

12/23/2022 | 06:04am EST
(Alliance News) - Mothercare PLC on Friday confirmed that Daniel Le Vesconte will join the Hemel Hempstead, England-based retailer as chief executive on January 16, 2023.

In November, Mothercare named Le Vesconte as its new CEO, saying he will join in January.

The company said he has held senior leadership roles for several "globally recognised" brands, including A&F Corp, Dr Martens PLC, and VF Corp.

Shares in Mothercare were up 4.9% to 7.61 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. MARTENS PLC 1.69% 183.762 Delayed Quote.-57.78%
MOTHERCARE PLC 4.90% 7.6056 Delayed Quote.-62.48%
VF CORPORATION 2.95% 26.21 Delayed Quote.-64.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 66,8 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net income 2023 1,05 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
Net Debt 2023 9,97 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40,8 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart MOTHERCARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Mothercare plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTHERCARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,25 GBX
Average target price 14,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 93,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Le Vesconte Group Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Cook Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clive Peter Whiley NonExecutive Chairman
Kevin Jonathan Rusling Chief Operating Officer
Gillian Dawn Celia Kent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTHERCARE PLC-62.48%49
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.91%363 164
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.09%39 903
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-26.24%22 769
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.60%13 786
VF CORPORATION-64.20%10 182