Motherson Sumi : Change in Director(s)

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for change in Director and Key managerial personnel of the Company Dear Sir, This is with reference to the Company's letter dated December 24, 2021 regarding receipt of certified copy of the order of the Hon'ble NCLT sanctioning the Scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Motherson Sumi Systems Limited ('the Company'), Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited ('MSWIL') and their respective shareholders and creditors ('Scheme') and thereby, inter-alia, approving the demerger of Demerger of Domestic Wiring Harness Undertaking of the Company to MSWIL. Subsequent to the effectiveness of the demerger of Domestic Wiring Harness Undertaking to MSWIL, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 28, 2022 approved the following changes in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel ('KMP') of the Company: S. No. Name of Director / KMP Particulars of change 1. Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala Appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of (DIN: 09462008) the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from January 28, 2022 to January 27, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders.

S. No. Name of Director / KMP Particulars of change The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'A'. 2. Mr. Robert Joseph Appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of Remenar the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period (DIN: 09469379) of 5 (five) years commencing from January 28, 2022 to January 27, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders. The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'B'. 3. Mr. Arjun Puri (DIN: In order to ensure continuity of Board participation and 00211590) benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience and knowledge of Mr. Arjun Puri, inter-alia, of Domestic Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, Mr. Arjun Puri to be appointed as an Independent Director of MSWIL for his remaining tenure in the Company, i.e., up to March 31, 2024. Accordingly Mr. Arjun Puri has resigned and ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company effective from January 28, 2022. The details of resignation, as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'C'. 4. Ms. Geeta Mathur (DIN: In order to ensure continuity of Board participation and 02139552) benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience and knowledge of Ms. Geeta Mathur, inter-alia, of Domestic Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, Ms. Geeta Mathur to be appointed as an Independent Director of MSWIL for her remaining tenure in the Company, i.e., up to March 31, 2024. Accordingly Ms. Geeta Mathur has resigned and ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company effective from January 28, 2022. The details of resignation, as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'D'.

5. Mr. G.N. Gauba In order to ensure continuity of management participation (PAN: ACTPG0642B) and benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience and knowledge of Mr. G.N. Gauba, inter-alia, of Domestic Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, the Board of Directors approved transfer of Mr. G.N. Gauba to MSWIL for his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of MSWIL. Accordingly Mr. G.N. Gauba ceases to be Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective from January 28, 2022. 6. Mr. Kunal Malani Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company (PAN: AIVPM5334Q) effective from January 28, 2022. The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'E'. The above disclosure is submitted pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for your kind information and records. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Motherson Sumi Systems Limited Alok Goel Company Secretary

Annexure - 'A' The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 for appointment of Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala are given below: S. Particulars Details No. 1. Reason for change viz. appointment, Appointment as Additional and resignation, removal, death or otherwise Independent Director 2. Date of appointment / cessation (as January 28, 2022 applicable) Term of appointment 5 (five) years commencing from January 28, 2022 to January 27, 2027. 3. Brief Profile (in case of appointment) As per attached Annexure A1. 4. Disclosure of Relationships between Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala is not related to Directors (in case of appointment of a any of the Directors of the Company. Director) 5. Information as required pursuant to BSE Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala is not debarred Circular with ref. no. from holding the office of Director by LIST/COMP/14/2018- 19 and the virtue of any SEBI Order or any other National Stock Exchange of India Ltd such Authority. with ref. no. NSE/CML/2018/24, dated June 20, 2018.