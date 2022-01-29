Log in
    517334   INE775A01035

MOTHERSON SUMI SYSTEMS LIMITED

(517334)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
176.85 INR   +1.61%
04:01aMOTHERSON SUMI : Change in Director(s)
PU
01/18MOTHERSON SUMI : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/14MOTHERSON SUMI SYSTEMS LIMITED : Spin off
FA
Motherson Sumi : Change in Director(s)

01/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
Motherson Sumi Systems Limited

Head Office: C-14 A & B, Sector 1, Noida - 201301 Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P. India

Tel: +91-120-6752100, 6752278, Fax: +91-120-2521866, 2521966, Website: www.motherson.com

January 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of

BSE Limited

India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Rotunda Building

Plot No. C/1, G- Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Fort

Bandra (E)

MUMBAI - 400001, India

MUMBAI - 400051, India

Scrip Code: 517334

Scrip Code: MOTHERSUMI

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for change in Director and Key managerial personnel of the Company

Dear Sir,

This is with reference to the Company's letter dated December 24, 2021 regarding receipt of certified copy of the order of the Hon'ble NCLT sanctioning the Scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Motherson Sumi Systems Limited ('the Company'), Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited ('MSWIL') and their respective shareholders and creditors ('Scheme') and thereby, inter-alia, approving the demerger of Demerger of Domestic Wiring Harness Undertaking of the Company to MSWIL.

Subsequent to the effectiveness of the demerger of Domestic Wiring Harness Undertaking to MSWIL, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 28, 2022 approved the following changes in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel ('KMP') of the Company:

S. No.

Name of Director / KMP

Particulars of change

1.

Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala

Appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of

(DIN: 09462008)

the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period

of 5 (five) years commencing from January 28, 2022 to

January 27, 2027, subject to approval of the

shareholders.

Regd Office:

Unit - 705, C Wing, ONE BKC

G Block Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra East Mumbai - 400051

Maharashtra (India)

Email: investorrelations@motherson.com

CIN No.: L34300MH1986PLC284510

S. No.

Name of Director / KMP

Particulars of change

The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are

enclosed as Annexure 'A'.

2.

Mr.

Robert

Joseph

Appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of

Remenar

the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, for a period

(DIN: 09469379)

of 5 (five) years commencing from January 28, 2022 to

January 27, 2027, subject to approval of the

shareholders.

The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are

enclosed as Annexure 'B'.

3.

Mr.

Arjun Puri

(DIN:

In order to ensure continuity of Board participation and

00211590)

benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience and

knowledge of Mr. Arjun Puri, inter-alia, of Domestic

Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, Mr. Arjun

Puri to be appointed as an Independent Director of MSWIL for his remaining tenure in the Company, i.e., up to March 31, 2024.

Accordingly Mr. Arjun Puri has resigned and ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company effective from January 28, 2022.

The details of resignation, as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'C'.

4. Ms. Geeta Mathur (DIN: In order to ensure continuity of Board participation and

02139552)

benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience and

knowledge of Ms. Geeta Mathur, inter-alia, of Domestic

Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, Ms. Geeta

Mathur to be appointed as an Independent Director of

MSWIL for her remaining tenure in the Company, i.e., up

to March 31, 2024.

Accordingly Ms. Geeta Mathur has resigned and ceased

to be an Independent Director of the Company effective

from January 28, 2022.

The details of resignation, as required under Regulation

30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 are enclosed as Annexure 'D'.

5.

Mr. G.N. Gauba

In order to ensure continuity of management participation

(PAN: ACTPG0642B)

and benefit the demerged entity with the vast experience

and knowledge of Mr. G.N. Gauba, inter-alia, of Domestic

Wiring harness Undertaking of the Company, the Board

of Directors approved transfer of Mr. G.N. Gauba to

MSWIL for his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of

MSWIL.

Accordingly Mr. G.N. Gauba ceases to be Chief Financial

Officer of the Company effective from January 28, 2022.

6.

Mr. Kunal Malani

Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company

(PAN: AIVPM5334Q)

effective from January 28, 2022.

The details of appointment, as required under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are

enclosed as Annexure 'E'.

The above disclosure is submitted pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Motherson Sumi Systems Limited

Alok Goel

Company Secretary

Annexure - 'A'

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 for appointment of Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala are given below:

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment

as

Additional

and

resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Independent Director

2. Date of appointment / cessation (as January 28, 2022 applicable)

Term of appointment

5 (five) years commencing from January

28, 2022 to January 27, 2027.

3.

Brief Profile (in case of appointment)

As per attached Annexure A1.

4. Disclosure of Relationships between Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala is not related to

Directors (in case of appointment of a

any of the Directors of the Company.

Director)

5.

Information as required pursuant to BSE

Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala is not debarred

Circular

with

ref.

no.

from holding the office of Director by

LIST/COMP/14/2018- 19 and the

virtue of any SEBI Order or any other

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

such Authority.

with ref. no. NSE/CML/2018/24, dated

June 20, 2018.

Annexure A1

Brief Profile of Mr. Veli Matti Ruotsala

Mr. Matti Ruotsala, is an industry veteran with vast experience from several corporations.

His educational qualification includes an M.Sc. Engineering Degree (Industrial Engineering/tuotantotalous) in 1981 from Helsinki University of Technology (today Aalto University). This was followed by a Core executive MBA degree in 1995 from Helsinki University of Technology (today Aalto University).

He started his career (1982-2005) with the Konecranes plc, a material handling (Cranes) industry. His last stint here was as a Chief Operating Officer and Deputy to CEO from 2001 to 2005. After that, he joined AGCO Corporation, a farming machinery industry as Corporate Vice President AGCO and Managing Director of Valtra for two years i.e., 2005-2007. In 2007 he joined Fortum Corporation where he remained till 2017, donning several senior positions in the interim period. From here he retired as Deputy CEO in November 2017.

He continues to hold several positions of trust in multiple companies across various industries.

In the Electrical grids (DSO), energy segment, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Caruna Networks Oy, since 2019. Caruna is owned by private equities OMERS and First Sentier Investors and by Finnish pension Funds ELO and KEVA. Also, in Oy Halton Group Ltd. (a family-owned company), he is a member of the Board of Directors since 2006. In the automotive and commercial vehicle industry segment, he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors in PKC Group Ltd. since 2008.

During his long and distinguished career, he has held following several other positions of trust in the past:

  • Chairman of the Board of Directors (2015-2017) for Componenta Oyj (a listed company) and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (2012-2015)
  • Teollisuuden Voima Oyj, member of the Board (since 2008) Chairman/Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (2010-2018), member of the Board of Directors (2008-2009),
  • Kemijoki Oy as Chairman of the Board of Directors (2008-2017)
  • Larox Oyj (a listed company), Member of the Board of Directors (2005-2010),
  • OKG AB, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (2008-2010)
  • Forsmarks Kraftgrupp AB, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors (2008-2010),
  • President of CEMA (The European Agricultural Machinery Industry Association) (2005-2007),
  • Chairman of the Finnish Quality Award Committee (2001-2004)

Mr. Matti Ruotsala has lived across Germany, United Kingdom and Singapore apart from Finland as part of his professional career. He is proficient in Finnish (mother tongue), English and German and has adequate proficiency in Swedish language.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
