Motif Bio : Results of AGM

Motif Bio plc (AIM: MTFB) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today at the offices of ONE Advisory Limited, 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT all but one of the resolutions put to members were passed on a poll.
The Board notes that resolution 7, which was proposed as a special resolution regarding the disapplication of preemption rights, was not passed.
The number of votes lodged by proxy and voted on by poll for and against each of the resolutions proposed, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:
Resolution
FOR*
%
AGAINST
%
WITHHELD
Resolution 1 (Ordinary)
To receive the Company's annual
37,371,686
91.94
3,275,355
8.06
131,590
accounts and the strategic, directors'
and auditors' reports for the year
ended 31 December 2019.
Resolution 2 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Graham Lumsden as a
27, 167,596
66.74
13,541,866
33.26
69,169
Director of the Company
Resolution 3 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Christopher Wardhaugh as
a director of the Company, who was
34,740,854
85.42
5,930,684
14.58
107,093
appointed by the board since the last
annual general meeting.
Resolution 4 (Ordinary)
To re-appoint the Company's auditor
Crowe LLP, who have been appointed
37,286,396
91.56
3,437,066
8.44
55,169
by the board since the last annual
general meeting.
Resolution 5 (Ordinary)
That the Directors be authorised to fix
36,844,682
90.71
3,772,431
9.29
161,518
the auditors remuneration.
Resolution 6 (Ordinary)
To empower the directors to allot
33,534,192
84.95
5,941,430
15.05
1,303,009
relevant securities pursuant to Section
551 of the Act
Resolution 7 (Special)
To disapply the pre-emptive rights
26,246,162
73.09
9,844,855
26.91
4,187,614
contained in Section 561 of the Act
*including votes granting discretion to the chair
As at 30 September 2020, there were 654,991,023 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
