MOTIF BIO PLC

(MTFB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 02:30:01 am
0.5 GBX   --.--%
11:40aMOTIF BIO : Results of AGM
PU
09/23MOTIF BIO : Notification of Interim Results
PU
09/09MOTIF BIO : Annual Report and Accounts & Notice of AGM
PU
Motif Bio : Results of AGM

09/30/2020 | 11:40am EDT

30 September 2020

Motif Bio plc

("Motif Bio" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Motif Bio plc (AIM: MTFB) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today at the offices of ONE Advisory Limited, 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT all but one of the resolutions put to members were passed on a poll.

The Board notes that resolution 7, which was proposed as a special resolution regarding the disapplication of preemption rights, was not passed.

The number of votes lodged by proxy and voted on by poll for and against each of the resolutions proposed, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:

Resolution

FOR*

%

AGAINST

%

WITHHELD

Resolution 1 (Ordinary)

To receive the Company's annual

37,371,686

91.94

3,275,355

8.06

131,590

accounts and the strategic, directors'

and auditors' reports for the year

ended 31 December 2019.

Resolution 2 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Graham Lumsden as a

27, 167,596

66.74

13,541,866

33.26

69,169

Director of the Company

Resolution 3 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Christopher Wardhaugh as

a director of the Company, who was

34,740,854

85.42

5,930,684

14.58

107,093

appointed by the board since the last

annual general meeting.

Resolution 4 (Ordinary)

To re-appoint the Company's auditor

Crowe LLP, who have been appointed

37,286,396

91.56

3,437,066

8.44

55,169

by the board since the last annual

general meeting.

Resolution 5 (Ordinary)

That the Directors be authorised to fix

36,844,682

90.71

3,772,431

9.29

161,518

the auditors remuneration.

Resolution 6 (Ordinary)

To empower the directors to allot

33,534,192

84.95

5,941,430

15.05

1,303,009

relevant securities pursuant to Section

551 of the Act

Resolution 7 (Special)

To disapply the pre-emptive rights

26,246,162

73.09

9,844,855

26.91

4,187,614

contained in Section 561 of the Act

*including votes granting discretion to the chair

As at 30 September 2020, there were 654,991,023 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Motif Bio plc

ir@motifbio.com

Jonathan Gold (President and Chief Business Officer)

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD & BROKER)

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

David Hignell/Caroline Rowe (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre/Abigail Wayne (Sales & Broking)

Walbrook PR Ltd. (UK FINANCIAL PR & IR)

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Paul McManus/ Lianne Cawthorne

motifbio@walbrookpr.com

Disclaimer

Motif Bio plc published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 15:39:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,14 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,19x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,25 M 4,21 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 79,8%
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Gold President, CFO, Director & Chief Business Officer
Bruce Andrew Williams Non-Executive Chairman
David B. Huang Chief Medical Officer
Graham George Lumsden Non-Executive Director
Christopher Thomas Wardhaugh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTIF BIO PLC31.58%4
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.43%77 856
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.46%70 407
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.77%60 361
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.52.89%35 834
BEIGENE, LTD.69.80%25 446
