Motif Bio : Results of AGM

30 September 2020

Motif Bio plc

("Motif Bio" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Motif Bio plc (AIM: MTFB) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today at the offices of ONE Advisory Limited, 201 Temple Chambers, 3-7 Temple Avenue, London, EC4Y 0DT all but one of the resolutions put to members were passed on a poll.

The Board notes that resolution 7, which was proposed as a special resolution regarding the disapplication of preemption rights, was not passed.

The number of votes lodged by proxy and voted on by poll for and against each of the resolutions proposed, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows: