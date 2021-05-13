DocGo : to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Log in
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Acquisition Corp. ("Motion") (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its merger partner Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Benchmark Healthcare House Call Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

About DocGo
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.  Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO".  For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Motion Acquisition Corp.
Motion Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses or entities. Motion was founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience. Motion is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MOTN." For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

Investor Contacts:

Blueshirt Capital Advisors
Jonathan Schaffer / Cameron Felton
ir@docgo.com

Media Contact:

Ahron Weiner
DocGo
ahron@DocGo.com
516-244-4168

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-to-participate-at-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301290628.html

SOURCE DocGo


© PRNewswire 2021
