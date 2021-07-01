Motion Acquisition : NYC Health + Hospitals and DocGo's Street Health Outreach + Wellness (SHOW) Mobile Units Provide Healthcare to New Yorkers Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Test & Trace Corps and DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced a new project: Street Health Outreach + Wellness (SHOW). This program breaks down access barriers to care by delivering mobile healthcare services to New York's street homeless population.

The SHOW project uses a roving community medicine model and mobile wellness units to help care for NYC's most vulnerable populations. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness have the opportunity to receive wound care, medical consultations, and vaccinations for serious illnesses such as Hepatitis A and COVID-19. In collaboration with mental health services and the Department of Homeless Services, the units are also able to offer a naloxone distribution program as well as food, water, and hygiene kits in addition to medical treatment.

"We are pleased to partner with NYC Health + Hospitals on this important initiative," said DocGo's President Anthony Capone. "Serving the underserved is a core tenet of our business. We can't think of a more worthwhile effort than bringing expanded medical services to those who would otherwise be unable to access these vital treatments."

SHOW mobile units are staffed by a registered nurse, licensed practical nurses, and community outreach social workers. A physician or physician's assistant travels between the units in a medical response vehicle to provide clinical support. Each unit stays in a single location for two weeks before moving to a new area of the city. Walk-up care is available from Tuesday—Saturday between 11:00 AM—7:00 PM each day.

SHOW mobile units have the capacity to vaccinate up to 150 people per day with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Units can accommodate one patient at a time and tents set up outside provide an observation area for the 15-minute waiting period required after the shot.

About Test & Trace Corps

The NYC Test & Trace Corps is the City's comprehensive effort to test, trace, and provide support for every case of COVID-19 and every person exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Through a partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the NYC Test & Trace Corps allows the City to immediately isolate and care for those who test positive for the virus and then rapidly track, assess, and quarantine anyone who may have been exposed. To help all New Yorkers safely separate at home and monitor their health status, the Take Care pillar of the NYC Test & Trace Corps also offers free hotel rooms with wraparound services for New Yorkers who are unable to safely separate in their own homes. For those safely separating at home, contact tracers perform daily calls and conduct in-person visits as necessary. These calls allow tracers to gauge the progress of cases, ensure proper compliance with separation protocol, and connect people to more supportive services as necessary. Today, 98% of all COVID-19 cases and 97% of contacts reported following isolation and quarantine requirements.

About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public healthcare system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the City's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthSystem or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

