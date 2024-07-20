Motisons Jewellers Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 887.12 million compared to INR 867.28 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 890.76 million compared to INR 867.63 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 63.32 million compared to INR 54.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.64 compared to INR 0.84 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.64 compared to INR 0.84 a year ago.