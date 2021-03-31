Log in
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of Wind Parks

03/31/2021 | 03:10am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. announces that it has reached a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of twelve (12) wind parks out of which eleven (11) of an aggregate capacity of 220 MW in full operation and one of 20 MW capacity under construction. The said wind parks, most of which are located in Central and Northern continental Greece, constitute assets of six (6) target companies.

The value of the transaction is estimated at Euro 123.5 million and will be effected through TEFORTO HOLDINGS LIMITED a member company of the MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. Group which manages its Renewable Energy Sector portfolio.

It is noted that in addition to the twelve (12) wind parks, the target companies are in possession of a portfolio of licenses to be developed of an aggregate capacity of 650 MW.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval by the Hellenic Competition Commission.

Maroussi, 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 218 M 7 279 M 7 279 M
Net income 2020 -72,4 M -84,8 M -84,8 M
Net Debt 2020 688 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,2x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 1 521 M 1 784 M 1 780 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 562
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,73 €
Last Close Price 13,74 €
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Antonios Theohari Theocharis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.16.44%1 784
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.30.04%7 953
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA9.22%6 914
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION39.46%5 863
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED10.30%4 796
GS HOLDINGS CORP.3.73%3 229
