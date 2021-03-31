Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of Wind Parks

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. announces that it has reached a preliminary agreement for the acquisition of a portfolio of twelve (12) wind parks out of which eleven (11) of an aggregate capacity of 220 MW in full operation and one of 20 MW capacity under construction. The said wind parks, most of which are located in Central and Northern continental Greece, constitute assets of six (6) target companies.

The value of the transaction is estimated at Euro 123.5 million and will be effected through TEFORTO HOLDINGS LIMITED a member company of the MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. Group which manages its Renewable Energy Sector portfolio.

It is noted that in addition to the twelve (12) wind parks, the target companies are in possession of a portfolio of licenses to be developed of an aggregate capacity of 650 MW.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval by the Hellenic Competition Commission.

Maroussi, 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors