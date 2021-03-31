Log in
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)

03/31/2021 | 03:24am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that in accordance with the Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007 it was informed by OPTIMA BANK S.A. that the latter effected stock exchange transactions as follows:

Date

Transaction Type

Volume

Financial Instrument

Value (in EUR)

30/03/2021

Sale

5,346

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

72,642.24

30/03/2021

Purchase

3,226

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

43,567.74

30/03/2021

Purchase

37

Stock Future MOH JUN 2021

50,356.00

30/03/2021

Sale

4

Stock Future MOH JUN 2021

5,348.00

30/03/2021

Purchase

32

MOH Bond (MOH B1)

32,078.00

OPTIMA BANK S.A. executed the above-mentioned stock exchange transactions in its capacity as market maker:

  • of the Futures Contracts of the common stock of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. and
  • of the Bonds issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

The above stock exchange acknowledgements on OPTIMA BANK S.A. behalf to the Company and the subsequent announcement of the Company to the Capital Market Competent Authorities, are made because Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a Non-Executive member of the Board of OPTIMA BANK S.A. and at the same time he is an Executive member of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a person obliged to acknowledge his stock exchange transactions with subject the securities issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

Maroussi, 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
