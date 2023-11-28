In the context of article 2 of the Decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission, it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated November 27th, 2023 decided not to appoint a member in the place of the late Non-Executive Board Member George P. Alexandrides.
Hence, the Company Board comprising the remaining nine (9) Directors, is in force until the election of new Directors pursuant to the decision by the next Ordinary General Assembly of Company shareholders.
The current composition of the Company Board has as follows:
Vardis J. Vardinoyannis - Chairman, Non-Executive Member
Yannis V. Vardinoyannis - Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Executive Μember
John N. Kosmadakis - Deputy Managing Director, Executive Μember
Petros Τ. Tzannetakis - Deputy Managing Director, Executive Μember
Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis - Νon-Executive Μember
Niki D. Stoufi - Non-Executive Member
Panayotis J. Constantaras - Non-Executive / Independent Member
Rania N-P Ekaterinari - Non-Executive / Independent Member
Dimitrios-Antonios A. Anifantakis - Non-Executive / Independent Member
Maroussi, 28 November 2023
The Board of Directors
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 13:03:30 UTC.