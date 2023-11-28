In the context of article 2 of the Decision 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission, it is hereby announced that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting dated November 27th, 2023 decided not to appoint a member in the place of the late Non-Executive Board Member George P. Alexandrides.

Hence, the Company Board comprising the remaining nine (9) Directors, is in force until the election of new Directors pursuant to the decision by the next Ordinary General Assembly of Company shareholders.





The current composition of the Company Board has as follows:





Vardis J. Vardinoyannis - Chairman, Non-Executive Member

Yannis V. Vardinoyannis - Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Executive Μember

John N. Kosmadakis - Deputy Managing Director, Executive Μember

Petros Τ. Tzannetakis - Deputy Managing Director, Executive Μember

Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis - Νon-Executive Μember

Niki D. Stoufi - Non-Executive Member

Panayotis J. Constantaras - Non-Executive / Independent Member

Rania N-P Ekaterinari - Non-Executive / Independent Member

Dimitrios-Antonios A. Anifantakis - Non-Executive / Independent Member





Maroussi, 28 November 2023

The Board of Directors