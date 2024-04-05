Annual Briefing to Analysts: MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. The management of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. during the teleconference regarding the financial results and the performance of the Group for the fiscal year 2023, proceeded with the annual briefing to analysts according to the provisions of the Regulation of the Athens Exchange. Moreover, reference was made regarding the business developments of the Group for the fiscal year 2024. The Reported key financial figures as well as the product sales breakdown of the Parent Company and the Group of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. for the fiscal year 2023 compared to the fiscal year 2022 are presented in the tables hereunder: Company (Amounts in Thousand Euros) Fiscal Year INCOME STATEMENT 2023 2022 Turnover 9,320,638 12,241,932 Product Sales (Thousand ΜΤ) - breakdown by type of activity 12,762 13,842 Refining (Thousand ΜΤ) 11,910 13,298 Trading (Thousand ΜΤ) 852 544 Product Sales (Thousand MT) - breakdown by geographical 12,762 13,842 market Exports & Bunkering Aviation (Thousand MT) 10,841 11,831 Domestic (Thousand MT) 1,921 2,011 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization 1,080,270 1,395,719 (EBITDA) Depreciation 89,246 79,677 Earnings before Tax (EBT) 999,369 1,303,634 Earnings after Tax (EAT) 786,588 735,003 Group (Amounts in Thousand Euros) Fiscal Year INCOME STATEMENT 2023 2022 Turnover 13,316,742 16,630,862 Product Sales (Thousand MT) - breakdown by geographical 14,468 15,410 market Exports & Bunkering Aviation (Thousand MT) 11,175 12,313 Domestic (Thousand MT) 3,293 3,097 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization 1,383,225 1,692,919 (EBITDA) Depreciation 247,111 180,486 Earnings before Tax (EBT) 1,038,471 1,557,453 Earnings after Tax (EAT) 806,684 967,209 Key parameters affecting the Financial Figures of the Company and the Group COMPANY The decrease in turnover (by 23.86%) in the fiscal year 2023 compared to the fiscal year 2022 is attributed to the reduction in sales volume1 by 4.93% (from MT 13,924,573 to MT 13,238,383), combined with the decrease of the average prices of petroleum products (denominated in US Dollars) by approximately 18.37% compared to 2022 and the devaluation of US Dollar against the Euro (average parity) by 2.68% taking into account 1 Including sales of crude Page 1 of 4 Annual Briefing to Analysts - April 2024

that the greatest part of the sales volume of the parent company concerns exports invoiced in US Dollars (average exchange rate in 2023: 1€ = 1.0813$ compared to 1€ = 1.0530$ in 2022). It is clarified that during 2023 the volume of the industrial sales of the Company were approximately 1.4 million MT lower compared to those of 2022 due to the lost production because of the major turnaround maintenance program executed during the period May - July 2023 involving almost all Refinery units. The sales volume of the Company in 2023 amounted to MT 12,762 thousand compared to MT 13,842 thousand in 2022. The products were placed in the three markets in which the Company traditionally operates (Domestic, Exports, Bunkering), confirming its exporting profile given that the export and bunkering sales combined accounted for 81.89% of the aggregate sales volume. In addition, the de-escalation of the refining margins of the main oil products especially in the 4th quarter of 2023 and the negative impact of the inventory valuation had a significant impact on the Company's operating results in the fiscal year 2023. Following the above, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Depreciation (EBITDA) of the Company in the fiscal year 2023 amounted to Euro 1,080.3 million compared to Euro 1,395.7 million in 2022 (decreased by 22.60%). The Earnings before Tax (EBT) reached Euro 999.4 million in the fiscal year 2023 compared to Euro 1,303.6 million in the fiscal year 2022. The Earnings after Tax (EAT) reached Euro 786.6 million in the fiscal year 2023 compared to Euro 735 million in the fiscal year 2022. It is pointed out that the net income of the fiscal year 2022 was significantly impacted by the imposition of a temporary solidarity contribution of Euro 358.2 million. GROUP The decrease in the consolidated turnover (by 19.93%) in the fiscal year 2023 compared to the fiscal year 2022 is attributed to the same parameters that formed the turnover of the parent Company. The consolidated EBITDA in the fiscal year 2023 reached Euro 1,383.2 million compared to Euro 1,692.9 million in the fiscal year 2022 with the combined contribution of the two subsidiary Groups operating in the retail market of liquid fuels (CORAL, AVIN) amounting to Euro 96.4 million (Euro 125.3 million in 2022), of the subsidiary MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A. to Euro 126.4 million (Euro 83.8 in 2022), of NRG to Euro 44 million (Euro 52.4 million in 2022) and of LPC to Euro 15.8 million (Euro 20.3 million in 2022). The consolidated Earnings before Tax (EAT) reached Euro 1,038.5 million in the fiscal year 2023 compared to Euro 1,557.5 million in the fiscal year 2022. The consolidated Earnings after Tax (EAT) reached Euro 806.7 million in the fiscal year 2023 compared to Euro 967.2 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Gearing and Capital structure of the Company and the Group (Amounts in Thousand Euros) Company Group STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Fixed Assets (Α) 2,437,663 2,204,787 4,221,956 3,969,520 Current Assets (Β) 2,168,914 2,197,653 3,351,199 3,228,419 Cash & Cash Equivalents 901,828 905,109 1,322,256 1,199,174 TOTAL ASSETS (Α + Β) 4,606,577 4,402,440 7,573,155 7,197,939 (Amounts in Thousand Euros) Company Group STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Own Capital & Reserves (a) 2,189,774 1,608,989 2,771,328 2,042,949 Debt Liabilities (b) 1,326,639 1,426,642 2,839,764 2,962,398 Short-term Debt 58,516 121,574 187,985 381,132 Short-term Lease Liabilities 4,927 4,529 29,318 25,000 Long-term Debt 1,250,749 1,293,600 2,429,086 2,383,515 Long-term Lease Liabilities 12,447 6,939 193,375 172,751 Other Liabilities (c) 1,090,164 1,366,809 1,962,063 2,097,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES (a + b + c) 4,606,577 4,402,440 7,573,155 7,197,939 Company Group Capital Structure & Net Debt 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Liabilities2 / Equity (Χ) 1.10 1.74 1.73 2.37 Net Debt3 / Equity (Χ) 0.19 0.32 0.55 0.82 Net Debt (in thousand Euros) 424,811 521,533 1,517,508 1,763,224 Capital Expenditure For the fiscal year 2023 the capital expenditure of the Parent Company reached EUR 207.7 million. This is one of the biggest capex amounts in a fiscal year in the Company's history the greater part of which (approximately EUR 92 million) was cumulatively absorbed by the heavier maintenance works performed on almost all Refinery units, the revamping of the major topping unit which led to the increase of the Refinery throughput to 200,000 barrels per day (b/d) from 185,000 b/d previously, and, a series of miscellaneous projects aiming at the improvement of the health and safety conditions as well as its environmental terms. An amount of EUR 42.4 million concerned the project for the construction of a new Propylene Splitter complex at the Refinery of total budget of EUR 125 million. Moreover, an amount of EUR 24.6 million concerned the project for the construction of a new 57 MW capacity high efficiency Combined Heat & Power (CHP) unit of a total budget of EUR 60 million. The capital expenditure of the Company for the fiscal year 2024 is expected to reach EUR 210 million the greater part of which will concern: the construction of the new Propylene Splitter Complex, the construction of the new CHP unit, the construction works for the new jetty of the Refinery and, a series of miscellaneous small-scale projects aiming to secure the high level of operability and the flexibility of the production of the Refinery. Liabilities = TOTAL LIABILITIES - Own Capital & Reserves Net Debt = Debt Liabilities - Cash & Cash Equivalents