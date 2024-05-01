MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A., following the announcement dated 29 April 2024, hereby announces that the transfer by way of Over-the-Counter Transactions (OTC) of 182,120 treasury shares to the personal S.A.T. accounts of eight executives of the Company and the Group was completed on 30 April 2024.

Following the above transactions, the number of treasury stock shares owned by the Company equals 2,503,598 corresponding to 2.26% of its share capital.





Maroussi, 1 May 2024

The Board of Directors