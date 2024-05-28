Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024

C O N T E N T S

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31st March

2024

4

Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2024

6

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31st March 2024

7

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

11

1. General Information

11

2. Basis of Financial Statements Preparation & Adoption of New and Revised International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS)

11

3.

Revenue

14

4.

Operating Segments

15

5.

Finance Income

19

6.

Finance Cost

19

7.

Income Tax Expenses

20

8.

Dividends

20

9.

Earnings/(Losses) per Share

21

10.

Goodwill

21

11.

Other Intangible Assets

22

12.

Property, Plant and Equipment

24

13.

Investments in Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Operations

26

14.

Other Financial Assets

32

15.

Inventories

33

16.

Borrowings

33

17.

Fair Value of Financial Instruments

40

18.

Leases

43

19.

Share Capital

44

20.

Reserves

45

21.

Retained Earnings

47

22.

Establishment/Acquisition of Subsidiaries/Associates

47

23.

Contingent Liabilities/Commitments

48

24.

Related Party Transactions

49

25.

Share-based Payments

49

26.

Management of Significant Risks

50

27.

Performance Measures

54

28.

Events after the Reporting Period

55

The financial statements of the Group and the Company, set out on pages 1 to 55, were approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting dated on Monday 27 of May, 2024.

Interim Condensed Financial Statements

for the period 1/1-31/3/2024

THE VICE CHAIRMAN

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

THE DEPUTY CEO

THE CHIEF ACCOUNTANT

AND CEO

IOANNIS V. VARDINOYANNIS

PETROS T. TZANNETAKIS

VASSILIOS N. CHANAS

Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31st March 2024

GROUP

COMPANY

In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")

Note

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

Continued operations

Operating results

Revenue

3

2,979,095

3,307,456

2,102,876

2,396,865

Cost of Sales

(2,600,845)

(2,846,099)

(1,852,103)

(2,056,499)

Gross Profit/(loss)

378,250

461,357

250,773

340,366

Distribution expenses

(81,594)

(91,574)

(6,659)

(6,369)

Administrative expenses

(35,023)

(27,965)

(16,997)

(13,474)

Other income

28,306

2,543

21,459

794

Other Gain/(loss)

1,971

(6,183)

1,457

(6,211)

Profit/(loss) from operations

291,910

338,178

250,033

315,106

Finance income

5

28,749

26,652

34,883

23,729

Finance cost

6

(74,641)

(53,028)

(43,579)

(26,236)

Share of profit/(loss) in associates

1,961

(6,416)

0

0

Profit/(loss) before tax

247,979

305,386

241,337

312,599

Income taxes

7

(55,836)

(68,094)

(51,556)

(68,220)

Profit/(loss) after tax

192,143

237,292

189,781

244,379

Attributable to Company Shareholders

9,21

190,690

237,358

189,781

244,379

Non-controlling interest

1,453

(66)

0

0

Earnings/(losses) per share basic (in €)

9

1.76

2.19

1.75

2.25

From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations

1.76

2.19

1.75

2.25

Earnings/(losses) per share diluted (in €)

9

1.76

2.19

1.75

2.25

From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations

1.76

2.19

1.75

2.25

In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")

Other Comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method

Fair value Gain/(loss) arising on financial assets

Items that may be reclassified

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Net fair value gain/(loss) arising on hedging instruments during the year on cash flow hedges

Net Other Comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Attributable to Company Shareholders

Non-controlling interest

GROUP

COMPANY

Note

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

(3,327)

0

0

0

20

545

263

0

0

(2,782)

263

0

0

20

520

(283)

0

0

20

1,187

(5,765)

(1,290)

(1,334)

1,707

(6,048)

(1,290)

(1,334)

(1,075)

(5,785)

(1,290)

(1,334)

191,068

231,507

188,491

243,045

189,612

232,678

188,491

243,045

1,456

(1,171)

0

0

Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2024

GROUP

COMPANY

(In 000's Euros)

Note

31/3/2024

31/12/2023

31/3/2024

31/12/2023

Non-current Assets

Goodwill

10

182,484

182,484

0

0

Other intangible assets

11

690,166

698,911

12,668

12,422

Property, Plant and Equipment

12

2,482,940

2,482,089

1,177,358

1,169,318

Right of use assets

18

223,020

226,712

16,179

17,162

Investments in subsidiaries and associates

13

429,832

423,639

1,231,081

1,120,308

Other financial assets

14

75,985

74,950

1,122

1,122

Deferred tax assets

9,983

10,851

0

0

Derivative Financial instruments

17

32,326

29,677

17,501

14,789

Other non-current assets

67,293

92,643

102,721

102,542

Total Non-current Assets

4,194,029

4,221,956

2,558,630

2,437,663

Current Assets

Income Taxes

14,938

7,021

0

0

Inventories

15

1,113,755

1,031,212

833,008

778,053

Trade and other receivables

1,160,424

979,984

646,035

479,436

Derivative Financial instruments

17

21,690

10,726

21,507

9,597

Cash and cash equivalents

882,915

1,322,256

497,798

901,828

Total Current Assets

3,193,722

3,351,199

1,998,348

2,168,914

Total Assets

7,387,751

7,573,155

4,556,978

4,606,577

Non-current Liabilities

Borrowings

16

2,384,825

2,429,086

1,226,275

1,250,749

Lease liabilities

18

189,883

193,375

11,381

12,447

Provision for retirement benefit obligation

21,354

21,913

14,826

15,374

Deferred tax liabilities

221,791

224,828

13,681

14,503

Other non-current liabilities

58,348

58,209

370

372

Derivative Financial instruments

17

10,156

8,708

4,817

0

Other non-current provisions

12,312

7,347

0

0

Deferred income

65,001

67,380

6,947

7,033

Total Non-current Liabilities

2,963,670

3,010,846

1,278,297

1,300,478

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,129,568

1,302,540

674,624

795,872

Derivative Financial instruments

17

59,057

33,177

58,225

32,497

Provision for retirement benefit obligation

1,855

1,707

1,594

1,402

Income Tax Liabilities

119,284

232,419

106,083

222,762

Borrowings

16

244,827

187,985

58,516

58,516

Lease liabilities

18

29,692

29,318

4,989

4,927

Deferred income

4,882

3,835

347

349

Total Current Liabilities

1,589,165

1,790,981

904,378

1,116,325

Total Liabilities

4,552,835

4,801,827

2,182,675

2,416,803

Equity

Share capital

19

83,088

83,088

83,088

83,088

Reserves

20

97,336

98,356

19,987

25,239

Retained earnings

21

2,620,820

2,482,707

2,271,228

2,081,447

Equity attributable to Company Shareholders

Non-Controlling Interest

Total Equity

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,801,244 2,664,151

33,672 107,177

2,834,916 2,771,328

7,387,751 7,573,155

2,374,303 2,189,774

00

2,374,303 2,189,774

4,556,978 4,606,577

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31st March 2024

GROUP

(In 000's Euros)

Balance as at 01/01/2023

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

Addition from Establishment/Acquisition of Subsidiary

Increase in Subsidiary's Share Capital Treasury Shares

Transfer to Reserves

Balance as at 31/03/2023

Balance as at 01/01/2024

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

Treasury Shares

Acquisition of Subsidiary's Minority Transfer to Reserves

Balance as at 31/03/2024

Share

Retained

Non-

Reserves

Total

controlling

Total

Capital

Earnings

interest

83,088

125,514

1,834,317

2,042,919

95,053

2,137,972

0

0

237,358

237,358

(66)

237,292

0

(4,680)

0

(4,680)

(1,105)

(5,785)

0

(4,680)

237,358

232,678

(1,171)

231,507

0

0

0

0

6,473

6,473

0

0

0

0

167

167

0

(8,536)

0

(8,536)

0

(8,536)

0

367

(367)

0

0

0

83,088

112,665

2,071,308

2,267,061

100,522

2,367,583

83,088

98,356

2,482,707

2,664,151

107,177

2,771,328

0

0

190,690

190,690

1,453

192,143

0

2,249

(3,327)

(1,078)

3

(1,075)

0

2,249

187,363

189,612

1,456

191,068

0

(3,962)

0

(3,962)

0

(3,962)

0

(1,324)

(43,942)

(45,266)

(78,252)

(123,518)

0

2,017

(5,308)

(3,291)

3,291

0

83,088

97,336

2,620,820

2,801,244

33,672

2,834,916

COMPANY

(In 000's Euros)

Share

Reserves

Retained

Total

Capital

Earnings

Balance as at 01/01/2023

83,088

49,715

1,476,186

1,608,989

Profit/(loss) for the period

0

0

244,379

244,379

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

0

(1,334)

0

(1,334)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

0

(1,334)

244,379

243,045

Treasury Shares

0

(8,536)

0

(8,536)

Balance as at 31/03/2023

83,088

39,845

1,720,565

1,843,498

Balance as at 01/01/2024

83,088

25,239

2,081,447

2,189,774

Profit/(loss) for the period

0

0

189,781

189,781

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

0

(1,290)

0

(1,290)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

0

(1,290)

189,781

188,491

Treasury Shares

0

(3,962)

0

(3,962)

Balance as at 31/03/2024

83,088

19,987

2,271,228

2,374,303

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024

GROUP

COMPANY

(In 000's Euros)

Note

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

1/1-31/03/24

1/1-31/03/23

Operating activities

Profit before tax

247,979

305,386

241,337

312,599

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

Depreciation of right of use assets Provisions

Share of profits of associates Exchange differences

Finance income and other income, expense, gain, loss

Finance cost

Movements in working capital:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories Decrease/(increase) in receivables

(Decrease)/increase in payables (excluding borrowings)

Less:

Finance cost paid

Taxes paid

Plus/(Minus):

Cash settlements of derivative instruments

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities (a)

11,12

53,710

51,331

21,401

20,783

18

8,571

7,827

1,286

1,243

4,841

1,748

1,097

(258)

(1,961)

6,416

0

0

10,977

(474)

7,974

(240)

(29,130)

(27,182)

(34,358)

(23,857)

6

74,641

53,028

43,579

26,236

(82,543)

(38,762)

(54,955)

(65,729)

(155,747)

95,802

(154,421)

52,530

(191,652)

(125,569)

(129,888)

(74,821)

(26,445)

(26,277)

(13,207)

(17,055)

(179,368)

(1,253)

(168,422)

0

(6,818)

(20)

(1,813)

3,442

(272,945)

302,001

(240,390)

234,873

Investing activities

Acquisition of subsidiaries, affiliates, joint

(134,782)

(7,584)

(110,773)

(7,094)

ventures and other investments

Disposal of subsidiaries, affiliates, joint-ventures

0

2,000

0

0

and other investments

Purchase of tangible and intangible assets

11,12

(47,041)

(70,154)

(29,687)

(42,721)

Proceeds on disposal of tangible and

953

775

0

0

intangible assets

Interest received

9,135

6,011

7,495

5,238

Dividends received

3,215

577

765

570

Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (b)

(168,520)

(68,375)

(132,200)

(44,007)

Financing activities

Share capital increase

Repurchase of treasury shares

Proceeds from borrowings

Repayments of borrowings

Repayments of leases

Dividends Paid

Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (c)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (a)+(b)+(c)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

0 167

(4,576) (8,536)

455,479 32,570

(440,812) (189,300)

(7,967) (7,527)

00

2,124 (172,626)

(439,341) 61,000

1,322,256 1,199,174

882,915 1,260,174

00

(4,576) (8,536)

299,1000

(324,658) (142,860)

(1,306) (1,250)

00

(31,440) (152,646)

(404,030) 38,220

901,828 905,109

497,798 943,329

