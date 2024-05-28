Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
C O N T E N T S
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31st March
Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2024
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31st March 2024
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024
Notes to the Financial Statements
11
1. General Information
11
2. Basis of Financial Statements Preparation & Adoption of New and Revised International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS)
11
3.
Revenue
14
4.
Operating Segments
15
5.
Finance Income
19
6.
Finance Cost
19
7.
Income Tax Expenses
20
8.
Dividends
20
9.
Earnings/(Losses) per Share
21
10.
Goodwill
21
11.
Other Intangible Assets
22
12.
Property, Plant and Equipment
24
13.
Investments in Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Operations
26
14.
Other Financial Assets
32
15.
Inventories
33
16.
Borrowings
33
17.
Fair Value of Financial Instruments
40
18.
Leases
43
19.
Share Capital
44
20.
Reserves
45
21.
Retained Earnings
47
22.
Establishment/Acquisition of Subsidiaries/Associates
47
23.
Contingent Liabilities/Commitments
48
24.
Related Party Transactions
49
25.
Share-based Payments
49
26.
Management of Significant Risks
50
27.
Performance Measures
54
28.
Events after the Reporting Period
55
The financial statements of the Group and the Company, set out on pages 1 to 55, were approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting dated on Monday 27 of May, 2024.
Page | 2
Interim Condensed Financial Statements
for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
THE VICE CHAIRMAN
OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
THE DEPUTY CEO
THE CHIEF ACCOUNTANT
AND CEO
IOANNIS V. VARDINOYANNIS
PETROS T. TZANNETAKIS
VASSILIOS N. CHANAS
Page | 3
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31st March 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")
Note
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
Continued operations
Operating results
Revenue
3
2,979,095
3,307,456
2,102,876
2,396,865
Cost of Sales
(2,600,845)
(2,846,099)
(1,852,103)
(2,056,499)
Gross Profit/(loss)
378,250
461,357
250,773
340,366
Distribution expenses
(81,594)
(91,574)
(6,659)
(6,369)
Administrative expenses
(35,023)
(27,965)
(16,997)
(13,474)
Other income
28,306
2,543
21,459
794
Other Gain/(loss)
1,971
(6,183)
1,457
(6,211)
Profit/(loss) from operations
291,910
338,178
250,033
315,106
Finance income
5
28,749
26,652
34,883
23,729
Finance cost
6
(74,641)
(53,028)
(43,579)
(26,236)
Share of profit/(loss) in associates
1,961
(6,416)
0
0
Profit/(loss) before tax
247,979
305,386
241,337
312,599
Income taxes
7
(55,836)
(68,094)
(51,556)
(68,220)
Profit/(loss) after tax
192,143
237,292
189,781
244,379
Attributable to Company Shareholders
9,21
190,690
237,358
189,781
244,379
Non-controlling interest
1,453
(66)
0
0
Earnings/(losses) per share basic (in €)
9
1.76
2.19
1.75
2.25
From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations
1.76
2.19
1.75
2.25
Earnings/(losses) per share diluted (in €)
9
1.76
2.19
1.75
2.25
From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations
1.76
2.19
1.75
2.25
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 4
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")
Other Comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method
Fair value Gain/(loss) arising on financial assets
Items that may be reclassified
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Net fair value gain/(loss) arising on hedging instruments during the year on cash flow hedges
Net Other Comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income
Attributable to Company Shareholders
Non-controlling interest
GROUP
COMPANY
Note
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
(3,327)
0
0
0
20
545
263
0
0
(2,782)
263
0
0
20
520
(283)
0
0
20
1,187
(5,765)
(1,290)
(1,334)
1,707
(6,048)
(1,290)
(1,334)
(1,075)
(5,785)
(1,290)
(1,334)
191,068
231,507
188,491
243,045
189,612
232,678
188,491
243,045
1,456
(1,171)
0
0
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 5
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 31st March 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
(In 000's Euros)
Note
31/3/2024
31/12/2023
31/3/2024
31/12/2023
Non-current Assets
Goodwill
10
182,484
182,484
0
0
Other intangible assets
11
690,166
698,911
12,668
12,422
Property, Plant and Equipment
12
2,482,940
2,482,089
1,177,358
1,169,318
Right of use assets
18
223,020
226,712
16,179
17,162
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
13
429,832
423,639
1,231,081
1,120,308
Other financial assets
14
75,985
74,950
1,122
1,122
Deferred tax assets
9,983
10,851
0
0
Derivative Financial instruments
17
32,326
29,677
17,501
14,789
Other non-current assets
67,293
92,643
102,721
102,542
Total Non-current Assets
4,194,029
4,221,956
2,558,630
2,437,663
Current Assets
Income Taxes
14,938
7,021
0
0
Inventories
15
1,113,755
1,031,212
833,008
778,053
Trade and other receivables
1,160,424
979,984
646,035
479,436
Derivative Financial instruments
17
21,690
10,726
21,507
9,597
Cash and cash equivalents
882,915
1,322,256
497,798
901,828
Total Current Assets
3,193,722
3,351,199
1,998,348
2,168,914
Total Assets
7,387,751
7,573,155
4,556,978
4,606,577
Non-current Liabilities
Borrowings
16
2,384,825
2,429,086
1,226,275
1,250,749
Lease liabilities
18
189,883
193,375
11,381
12,447
Provision for retirement benefit obligation
21,354
21,913
14,826
15,374
Deferred tax liabilities
221,791
224,828
13,681
14,503
Other non-current liabilities
58,348
58,209
370
372
Derivative Financial instruments
17
10,156
8,708
4,817
0
Other non-current provisions
12,312
7,347
0
0
Deferred income
65,001
67,380
6,947
7,033
Total Non-current Liabilities
2,963,670
3,010,846
1,278,297
1,300,478
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,129,568
1,302,540
674,624
795,872
Derivative Financial instruments
17
59,057
33,177
58,225
32,497
Provision for retirement benefit obligation
1,855
1,707
1,594
1,402
Income Tax Liabilities
119,284
232,419
106,083
222,762
Borrowings
16
244,827
187,985
58,516
58,516
Lease liabilities
18
29,692
29,318
4,989
4,927
Deferred income
4,882
3,835
347
349
Total Current Liabilities
1,589,165
1,790,981
904,378
1,116,325
Total Liabilities
4,552,835
4,801,827
2,182,675
2,416,803
Equity
Share capital
19
83,088
83,088
83,088
83,088
Reserves
20
97,336
98,356
19,987
25,239
Retained earnings
21
2,620,820
2,482,707
2,271,228
2,081,447
Equity attributable to Company Shareholders
Non-Controlling Interest
Total Equity
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,801,244 2,664,151
33,672 107,177
2,834,916 2,771,328
7,387,751 7,573,155
2,374,303 2,189,774
00
2,374,303 2,189,774
4,556,978 4,606,577
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 6
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31st March 2024
GROUP
(In 000's Euros)
Balance as at 01/01/2023
Profit/(loss) for the period
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
Addition from Establishment/Acquisition of Subsidiary
Increase in Subsidiary's Share Capital Treasury Shares
Transfer to Reserves
Balance as at 31/03/2023
Balance as at 01/01/2024
Profit/(loss) for the period
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
Treasury Shares
Acquisition of Subsidiary's Minority Transfer to Reserves
Balance as at 31/03/2024
Share
Retained
Non-
Reserves
Total
controlling
Total
Capital
Earnings
interest
83,088
125,514
1,834,317
2,042,919
95,053
2,137,972
0
0
237,358
237,358
(66)
237,292
0
(4,680)
0
(4,680)
(1,105)
(5,785)
0
(4,680)
237,358
232,678
(1,171)
231,507
0
0
0
0
6,473
6,473
0
0
0
0
167
167
0
(8,536)
0
(8,536)
0
(8,536)
0
367
(367)
0
0
0
83,088
112,665
2,071,308
2,267,061
100,522
2,367,583
83,088
98,356
2,482,707
2,664,151
107,177
2,771,328
0
0
190,690
190,690
1,453
192,143
0
2,249
(3,327)
(1,078)
3
(1,075)
0
2,249
187,363
189,612
1,456
191,068
0
(3,962)
0
(3,962)
0
(3,962)
0
(1,324)
(43,942)
(45,266)
(78,252)
(123,518)
0
2,017
(5,308)
(3,291)
3,291
0
83,088
97,336
2,620,820
2,801,244
33,672
2,834,916
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 7
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
COMPANY
(In 000's Euros)
Share
Reserves
Retained
Total
Capital
Earnings
Balance as at 01/01/2023
83,088
49,715
1,476,186
1,608,989
Profit/(loss) for the period
0
0
244,379
244,379
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
0
(1,334)
0
(1,334)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
0
(1,334)
244,379
243,045
Treasury Shares
0
(8,536)
0
(8,536)
Balance as at 31/03/2023
83,088
39,845
1,720,565
1,843,498
Balance as at 01/01/2024
83,088
25,239
2,081,447
2,189,774
Profit/(loss) for the period
0
0
189,781
189,781
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
0
(1,290)
0
(1,290)
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
0
(1,290)
189,781
188,491
Treasury Shares
0
(3,962)
0
(3,962)
Balance as at 31/03/2024
83,088
19,987
2,271,228
2,374,303
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 8
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31st March 2024
GROUP
COMPANY
(In 000's Euros)
Note
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
1/1-31/03/24
1/1-31/03/23
Operating activities
Profit before tax
247,979
305,386
241,337
312,599
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
Depreciation of right of use assets Provisions
Share of profits of associates Exchange differences
Finance income and other income, expense, gain, loss
Finance cost
Movements in working capital:
Decrease/(increase) in inventories Decrease/(increase) in receivables
(Decrease)/increase in payables (excluding borrowings)
Less:
Finance cost paid
Taxes paid
Plus/(Minus):
Cash settlements of derivative instruments
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities (a)
11,12
53,710
51,331
21,401
20,783
18
8,571
7,827
1,286
1,243
4,841
1,748
1,097
(258)
(1,961)
6,416
0
0
10,977
(474)
7,974
(240)
(29,130)
(27,182)
(34,358)
(23,857)
6
74,641
53,028
43,579
26,236
(82,543)
(38,762)
(54,955)
(65,729)
(155,747)
95,802
(154,421)
52,530
(191,652)
(125,569)
(129,888)
(74,821)
(26,445)
(26,277)
(13,207)
(17,055)
(179,368)
(1,253)
(168,422)
0
(6,818)
(20)
(1,813)
3,442
(272,945)
302,001
(240,390)
234,873
Investing activities
Acquisition of subsidiaries, affiliates, joint
(134,782)
(7,584)
(110,773)
(7,094)
ventures and other investments
Disposal of subsidiaries, affiliates, joint-ventures
0
2,000
0
0
and other investments
Purchase of tangible and intangible assets
11,12
(47,041)
(70,154)
(29,687)
(42,721)
Proceeds on disposal of tangible and
953
775
0
0
intangible assets
Interest received
9,135
6,011
7,495
5,238
Dividends received
3,215
577
765
570
Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (b)
(168,520)
(68,375)
(132,200)
(44,007)
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 9
Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the period 1/1-31/3/2024
Financing activities
Share capital increase
Repurchase of treasury shares
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayments of borrowings
Repayments of leases
Dividends Paid
Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (c)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (a)+(b)+(c)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
0 167
(4,576) (8,536)
455,479 32,570
(440,812) (189,300)
(7,967) (7,527)
00
2,124 (172,626)
(439,341) 61,000
1,322,256 1,199,174
882,915 1,260,174
00
(4,576) (8,536)
299,1000
(324,658) (142,860)
(1,306) (1,250)
00
(31,440) (152,646)
(404,030) 38,220
901,828 905,109
497,798 943,329
The notes on pages 11 - 55 are an integral part of these Financial Statements of the Company and the Group. Page | 10
