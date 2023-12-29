Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

No. of General Electronic Commercial Registry: 272801000

Pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors, dated 27 December 2023 and according to the provisions of the Law and of the Company's Codified Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Shareholders of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. are invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at 10:00 hours, to be held at the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 2 Vassileos Georgiou A' Street, Zip Code 105 64, Syntagma Square, Athens for discussion and decision on the unique item of the daily agenda:

Provision of consent or/and approval a) with reference to the sale by ELLAKTOR S.A. and the purchase by the Company's subsidiary MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A. of 123,059,250 common registered shares with voting rights issued by the company ANEMOS RES S.A. corresponding to 25% of the aggregate and fully paid up share capital of ANEMOS RES S.A and b) the signing of the relevant draft of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between MOTOR OIL RENEWABLE ENERGY SINGLE MEMBER S.A. and ELLAKTOR S.A.

Only the individuals and legal entities registered as shareholders of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. in the electronic files of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (HCSD), which is the authorized body at which Company securities are kept in dematerialized form, at the beginning of the fifth day (record date: Friday 19 January 2024) prior to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be eligible to participate and vote. Proof of shareholder status will be evidenced by any legal instrument and based on information received by the Company from the HCSD or through the participants and registered intermediaries in the HCSD in any other case.

There is no requirement for share blocking on behalf of the entitled shareholders or other similar procedure limiting the ability to sell or transfer the shares during the intervening period between the record date and the Extraordinary General Meeting date.

In case that the required quorum, according to the Law and the Company's Codified Memorandum and Articles of Association, is not achieved and because of this reason decisions on the agenda item cannot be made, a Repeat Meeting will be held on Monday 5 February 2024 at 10:00 hours at the NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 2 Vassileos Georgiou A' Street, Zip Code 105 64, Syntagma Square, Athens. Friday 19 January 2024 will be the record date for the Repeat General Meeting.

Eligible shareholders, as defined above, can participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company in person or through legally authorized representatives by presenting a copy of their S.A.T. details and their Identification Card (ID) or other documentation proving their identity.

Each shareholder has the right to appoint up to three (3) representatives. Legal Entities may participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by appointing up to three (3) persons as their representatives. Nevertheless, if a shareholder keeps MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. shares in more than one security accounts, the limitation in the number of representatives does not prevent the shareholder from