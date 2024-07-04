With reference to its previous announcements dated 22.05.2024, 11.06.2024 and 01.07.2024, MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby informs the investment community that on 03.07.2024 its wholly owned subsidiary under the legal name MANETIAL LIMITED (Purchaser) entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with ELLAKTOR S.A. (Seller) for the acquisition of 185,793 common registered voting shares of HELECTOR S.A. owned by ELLAKTOR for a total consideration of EUR 114,731,111.11.



The said 185,793 shares issued by HELECTOR S.A. correspond to 94.44% of its fully and paid-up share capital.



The completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions, including the approval by the Competition Commission and the Extraordinary General Assembly of the shareholders of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. which will be held on 17 July 2024.



Maroussi, 4 July 2024

The Board of Directors