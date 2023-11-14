In view of the upcoming conference call for the Q3 2023 financial results to be held on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 17:30 local time (UK 15:30, EASTERN US 10:30), MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the Company's management will also provide an update with regards to the Energy Transition Strategy of the Group.
Maroussi, 14 November 2023
The Board of Directors
