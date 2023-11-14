Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. is one of Greece's leading crude oil, fuel oil and methanol refining groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining (60.1%): operated, at the end of 2021, a refinery located in Greece; - distribution of petroleum products (34.8%): the group manages a network of over 1,500 service stations (Shell, Avin Oil and Cyclon Hellas brands) located in Greece, Cyprus and South Eastern Europe. The group is also involved in purchasing and resale to and from oil and industrial companies; - production of renewable energy and gas (4.4%); - other (0.7%). 56.5% of sales are abroad.