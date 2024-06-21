VOTING RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

According to article 133 of the Law 4548/2018, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. hereby announces the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting which took place on June 19th, 2024. The Shareholders being present at the General Meeting represented a percentage of 72.26% of the Company share capital. The quorum percentage amounted to 73.93% because, according to the provisions of article 50 of the Law 4548/2018, the percentage of the own shares held by the Company was not taken into account.

Participation

Votes

In favor

% on

% on

ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA

Result

Legitimate

Company

Quorum

In Favor

Against

Abstain

Legitimate

Votes

Share

Votes

Capital

Submission and approval of the Financial Statements of the Company

(on a stand-alone and consolidated basis) including the Non-Financial

Information of the Law 4548/2018 for the financial year 2023, the

1

declaration of the representatives of the Board of Directors according

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

79,691,404

3,336

356,412

99.551%

item

to article 4 of the Law 3556/2007, the Corporate Governance

approved

Statement according to the Law 4548/2018 and 4706/2020, the Audit

Committee Report for the fiscal year 2023 as well as the reports of

Board of Directors and the Auditors

Approval of the overall management of the Company for the fiscal

year 2023 (pursuant to article 108 of the Law 4548/2018) and discharge

2

of the Auditors from any liability for damages with

regard to the

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

79,613,000

50,787

387,365

99.453%

item

Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 and submission of the

approved

Independent non-executive BoD members report according to article

9, paragraph 5 of the Law 4706/2020

3

Election of the members of the new Board of Directors as the term of

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

59,136,152

20,915,000

0

73.873%

item

the existing Board expires

approved

4

Appointment of the members of the Audit Committee in accordance

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

79,129,932

872,483

48,737

98.849%

item

with the article 44 of the Law 4449/2017

approved

5

Approval for the distribution of Company Earnings and of dividend for

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,051,152

0

0

100.000%

item

the fiscal year 2023

approved

6

Election of two Certified Auditors (ordinary & substitute) for the financial

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

78,626,648

1,424,504

0

98.221%

item

year 2024 and approval of their fees

approved

7

Approval of the fees paid to the Board members for the financial year

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,047,816

3,336

0

99.996%

item

2023 and pre-approval of their fees for the financial year 2024

approved

8

Approval for advance payment of fees to Board of Director members

item

for the period until the next Ordinary General Meeting pursuant to

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,000,586

48,737

1,829

99.937%

approved

Article 109 of Law 4548/2018

9

Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2023 to the

item

members of the Board and senior executives of the Company and

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

60,801,312

19,206,844

42,996

75.953%

approved

granting of the relevant authorizations

10

Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2022 to the

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,051,152

0

0

100.000%

item

Company personnel and granting of the relevant authorizations

approved

Formation of extraordinary taxed reserves from the fiscal year 2023

Company Earnings for the amount of Euro 3,528,063.04 which

corresponds to 100% of the own participation of the Company in

11

context of the implementation of the project "Fundamental change of

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,051,152

0

0

100.000%

item

the entire production process of the Atmospheric Distillation and

approved

Alkylation Units of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A Refinery'', which has been

approved by decision with No. 131731/ YPE/7/00031/E/N.4399/2016/ 18-

12-2019

12

Submission for discussion at the General Assembly of the report of the

item

Board of Directors' Remuneration for the fiscal year 2023 pursuant to

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

58,747,175

21,303,977

0

73.387%

approved

article 112 of the Law 4548/2018

13

Approval of the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy according to

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

79,703,419

347,733

0

99.566%

item

article 110 of the Law 4548/2018

approved

14

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

80,051,152

72.26%

73.93%

80,051,152

0

0

100.000%

item

approved

Maroussi, 21 June 2024

The Board of Directors

