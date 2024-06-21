VOTING RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
According to article 133 of the Law 4548/2018, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. hereby announces the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting which took place on June 19th, 2024. The Shareholders being present at the General Meeting represented a percentage of 72.26% of the Company share capital. The quorum percentage amounted to 73.93% because, according to the provisions of article 50 of the Law 4548/2018, the percentage of the own shares held by the Company was not taken into account.
Participation
Votes
In favor
% on
% on
ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA
Result
Legitimate
Company
Quorum
In Favor
Against
Abstain
Legitimate
Votes
Share
Votes
Capital
Submission and approval of the Financial Statements of the Company
(on a stand-alone and consolidated basis) including the Non-Financial
Information of the Law 4548/2018 for the financial year 2023, the
1
declaration of the representatives of the Board of Directors according
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
79,691,404
3,336
356,412
99.551%
item
to article 4 of the Law 3556/2007, the Corporate Governance
approved
Statement according to the Law 4548/2018 and 4706/2020, the Audit
Committee Report for the fiscal year 2023 as well as the reports of
Board of Directors and the Auditors
Approval of the overall management of the Company for the fiscal
year 2023 (pursuant to article 108 of the Law 4548/2018) and discharge
2
of the Auditors from any liability for damages with
regard to the
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
79,613,000
50,787
387,365
99.453%
item
Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 and submission of the
approved
Independent non-executive BoD members report according to article
9, paragraph 5 of the Law 4706/2020
3
Election of the members of the new Board of Directors as the term of
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
59,136,152
20,915,000
0
73.873%
item
the existing Board expires
approved
4
Appointment of the members of the Audit Committee in accordance
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
79,129,932
872,483
48,737
98.849%
item
with the article 44 of the Law 4449/2017
approved
5
Approval for the distribution of Company Earnings and of dividend for
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,051,152
0
0
100.000%
item
the fiscal year 2023
approved
6
Election of two Certified Auditors (ordinary & substitute) for the financial
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
78,626,648
1,424,504
0
98.221%
item
year 2024 and approval of their fees
approved
Page 1 of 2
VOTING RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Participation
Votes
In favor
ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA
% on
% on
Result
Legitimate
Company
Quorum
In Favor
Against
Abstain
Legitimate
Votes
Share
Votes
Capital
7
Approval of the fees paid to the Board members for the financial year
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,047,816
3,336
0
99.996%
item
2023 and pre-approval of their fees for the financial year 2024
approved
8
Approval for advance payment of fees to Board of Director members
item
for the period until the next Ordinary General Meeting pursuant to
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,000,586
48,737
1,829
99.937%
approved
Article 109 of Law 4548/2018
9
Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2023 to the
item
members of the Board and senior executives of the Company and
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
60,801,312
19,206,844
42,996
75.953%
approved
granting of the relevant authorizations
10
Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2022 to the
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,051,152
0
0
100.000%
item
Company personnel and granting of the relevant authorizations
approved
Formation of extraordinary taxed reserves from the fiscal year 2023
Company Earnings for the amount of Euro 3,528,063.04 which
corresponds to 100% of the own participation of the Company in
11
context of the implementation of the project "Fundamental change of
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,051,152
0
0
100.000%
item
the entire production process of the Atmospheric Distillation and
approved
Alkylation Units of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A Refinery'', which has been
approved by decision with No. 131731/ YPE/7/00031/E/N.4399/2016/ 18-
12-2019
12
Submission for discussion at the General Assembly of the report of the
item
Board of Directors' Remuneration for the fiscal year 2023 pursuant to
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
58,747,175
21,303,977
0
73.387%
approved
article 112 of the Law 4548/2018
13
Approval of the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy according to
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
79,703,419
347,733
0
99.566%
item
article 110 of the Law 4548/2018
approved
14
Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association
80,051,152
72.26%
73.93%
80,051,152
0
0
100.000%
item
approved
Maroussi, 21 June 2024
The Board of Directors
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 08:20:09 UTC.