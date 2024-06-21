VOTING RESULTS OF 2024 ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Participation Votes In favor

ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA % on % on Result

Legitimate Company

Quorum In Favor Against Abstain Legitimate

Votes Share

Votes

Capital

7 Approval of the fees paid to the Board members for the financial year 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 80,047,816 3,336 0 99.996% item

2023 and pre-approval of their fees for the financial year 2024 approved

8 Approval for advance payment of fees to Board of Director members item

for the period until the next Ordinary General Meeting pursuant to 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 80,000,586 48,737 1,829 99.937%

approved

Article 109 of Law 4548/2018

9 Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2023 to the item

members of the Board and senior executives of the Company and 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 60,801,312 19,206,844 42,996 75.953%

approved

granting of the relevant authorizations

10 Distribution of part of the Net Income of the fiscal year 2022 to the 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 80,051,152 0 0 100.000% item

Company personnel and granting of the relevant authorizations approved

Formation of extraordinary taxed reserves from the fiscal year 2023

Company Earnings for the amount of Euro 3,528,063.04 which

corresponds to 100% of the own participation of the Company in

11 context of the implementation of the project "Fundamental change of 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 80,051,152 0 0 100.000% item

the entire production process of the Atmospheric Distillation and approved

Alkylation Units of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A Refinery'', which has been

approved by decision with No. 131731/ YPE/7/00031/E/N.4399/2016/ 18-

12-2019

12 Submission for discussion at the General Assembly of the report of the item

Board of Directors' Remuneration for the fiscal year 2023 pursuant to 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 58,747,175 21,303,977 0 73.387%

approved

article 112 of the Law 4548/2018

13 Approval of the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy according to 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 79,703,419 347,733 0 99.566% item

article 110 of the Law 4548/2018 approved

14 Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association 80,051,152 72.26% 73.93% 80,051,152 0 0 100.000% item

approved

Maroussi, 21 June 2024