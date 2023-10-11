VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF 11 OCTOBER 2023

According to article 133 of the Law 4548/2018, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. hereby announces the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly which took place on October 11th, 2023. The Shareholders being present at the General Assembly represented a percentage of 69.03% of the Company share capital. The quorum percentage amounted to 70.43% because, according to the provisions of article 50 of the Law 4548/2018, the percentage of the own shares held by the Company was not taken into account. All items of the agenda were approved as follows:

Participation

Votes

In favor

ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA

% on

% on

Result

Legitimate

Company

Quorum

In Favor

Against

Abstain

Legitimate

Votes

Share

Votes

Capital

Early termination of the Share Buyback program approved

item

1 by the Annual Ordinary General Assembly of Company

76,478,734

69.03%

70.43%

76,447,405

0

31,329

99.96%

approved

shareholders dated 30 June 2022.

Approval of a new Share Buyback program in

item

2 accordance with the article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 as it

76,478,734 69.03%

70.43% 76,345,143 69,884 63,707

99.83%

approved

is in force and granting of the relevant authorizations.

Maroussi, 11 October 2023

The Board of Directors

