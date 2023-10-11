Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Assembly held on 11 October 2023
October 11, 2023 at 09:37 am EDT
VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF 11 OCTOBER 2023
According to article 133 of the Law 4548/2018, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. hereby announces the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Assembly which took place on October 11th, 2023. The Shareholders being present at the General Assembly represented a percentage of 69.03% of the Company share capital. The quorum percentage amounted to 70.43% because, according to the provisions of article 50 of the Law 4548/2018, the percentage of the own shares held by the Company was not taken into account. All items of the agenda were approved as follows:
Participation
Votes
In favor
ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA
% on
% on
Result
Legitimate
Company
Quorum
In Favor
Against
Abstain
Legitimate
Votes
Share
Votes
Capital
Early termination of the Share Buyback program approved
item
1 by the Annual Ordinary General Assembly of Company
76,478,734
69.03%
70.43%
76,447,405
0
31,329
99.96%
approved
shareholders dated 30 June 2022.
Approval of a new Share Buyback program in
item
2 accordance with the article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 as it
76,478,734 69.03%
70.43% 76,345,143 69,884 63,707
99.83%
approved
is in force and granting of the relevant authorizations.
Maroussi, 11 October 2023
The Board of Directors
