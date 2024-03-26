Motor Oil Group and the National Center for Scientific Research "Demokritos" have signed a cooperation agreement in emerging technologies, supporting innovation but also enhancing security in matters of critical infrastructure.

The signing of the cooperation agreement confirms the importance of utilizing scientific knowledge and experience in the continuous search for innovative solutions, as well as its relation to entrepreneurship and industry.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday, March 21, at the headquarters of "Demokritos" in Agia Paraskevi, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Development Mr. Maximos Senetakis, the Director and Chairman of the Board of "Demokritos" Mr. George Nounesis and the General Manager of Information Technology of Motor Oil Group, Mr. Nikos Giannakakis.

This agreement confirms the long-term cooperation of Motor Oil Group with scientific bodies that promote research and innovation in Greece, while it is aligned with the European pursuit of connecting the research community with entrepreneurship and industry, with the view to opening new positions, maximizing the added value for the economy but also strengthening security in critical infrastructures.

The framework of the cooperation between Motor Oil Group and "Demokritos" includes the expansion of the implementation of research activities in new fields of emerging technologies, in areas such as:

Energy and Circular Economy Digital Transformation Cybersecurity AI applications ICT solutions Cloud/Edge/IoT/HPC

The Deputy Minister of Development, Mr Maximos Senetakis, said:"I am pleased to attend the signing of the agreement between the National Research Centre for Physical Sciences Demokritos and Motor Oil Group. The Demokritos National Research Centre is the flagship of Innovation in our country, where dozens of research teams give flesh and blood to business ideas, while Motor Oil remains a consistent supporter of Research and Innovation in our country, supporting high value-added research projects. At the Ministry of Development, we will soon announce the new cycle of Research-Innovation (Ερευνώ-Καινοτομώ), a programme that links businesses with research centres to ensure that the result of research becomes a measurable product for the economy."

Mr. Nikos Giannakakis, General Manager of Information Technology at Motor Oil Group said: "The cooperation of Motor Oil Group with one of the most important centers of ideas, research, collaboration and innovation in Greece, is sealed. The deepening of our relationship with "Demokritos" is another step in the effort to utilize scientific knowledge and experience for the implementation of innovative solutions in various stages of industrial production and commercial activity. We are convinced that this collaboration will help us contribute to the exploitation of innovation in industry and production, creating opportunities and vision for the new generations and contributing to strengthening the security of our country's critical infrastructure."

Mr. George Nounesis, Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Centre for Scientific Research "Demokritos", said: "Demokritos is leading the way in developing a competitive research ecosystem with innovation as a central strategic priority, supporting deep-tech start-up entrepreneurship and attracting international investment in research, aiming to create a development model that is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable. Our collaboration with Motor Oil Group in new areas of emerging technologies, will enhance the transfer and diffusion of innovative technologies, particularly dual-use technologies in important areas for the national economy and defence."