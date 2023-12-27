Official MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. press release
Regulated Information: Acknowledgement of stock exchange Transactions
December 27, 2023 at 06:38 am EST
It is hereby announced that DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY, a legal entity related with Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis, Non-Executive Member of the Company Board, sold MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:
Transaction Date
Number of Shares
Value (in EUR)
20/12/2023
40,149
975,967.28
21/12/2023
55,984
1,348,531.80
22/12/2023
85,853
2,058,683.54
Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinogiannis is under the obligation to acknowledge his transactions on Company securities pursuant to the article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 11:37:20 UTC.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. is one of Greece's leading crude oil, fuel oil and methanol refining groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining (60.1%): operated, at the end of 2021, a refinery located in Greece;
- distribution of petroleum products (34.8%): the group manages a network of over 1,500 service stations (Shell, Avin Oil and Cyclon Hellas brands) located in Greece, Cyprus and South Eastern Europe. The group is also involved in purchasing and resale to and from oil and industrial companies;
- production of renewable energy and gas (4.4%);
- other (0.7%).
56.5% of sales are abroad.