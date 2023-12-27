It is hereby announced that DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY, a legal entity related with Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis, Non-Executive Member of the Company Board, sold MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Transaction Date

Number of Shares

Value (in EUR)

20/12/2023

40,149

975,967.28

21/12/2023

55,984

1,348,531.80

22/12/2023

85,853

2,058,683.54

Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinogiannis is under the obligation to acknowledge his transactions on Company securities pursuant to the article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014.

Maroussi, 27 December 2023

The Board of Directors


