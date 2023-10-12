MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on October 11, 2023 it effected purchases of 3,800 Company shares of total value EUR 84,202.74 (average price per share: EUR 22.159).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,239,558 corresponding to 2.02% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.593 per share.

Maroussi, 12 October 2023

The Board of Directors