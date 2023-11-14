MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 13, 2023 it effected purchases of 5,675 Company shares of total value EUR 124,339.52 (average price per share: EUR 21.910).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,318,705 corresponding to 2.09% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.768 per share.

Maroussi, 14 November 2023

The Board of Directors