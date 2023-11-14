MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 13, 2023 it effected purchases of 5,675 Company shares of total value EUR 124,339.52 (average price per share: EUR 21.910).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,318,705 corresponding to 2.09% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.768 per share.
Maroussi, 14 November 2023
The Board of Directors
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:50:46 UTC.