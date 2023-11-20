MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 17, 2023 it effected purchases of 15,100 Company shares of total value EUR 338,213.44 (average price per share: EUR 22.398).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,367,682 corresponding to 2.14% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.863 per share.
Maroussi, 20 November 2023
The Board of Directors
