MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 23, 2023 it effected purchases of 10,586 Company shares of total value EUR 250,557.52 (average price per share: EUR 23.669).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,408,653 corresponding to 2.17% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.951 per share.
Maroussi, 24 November 2023
The Board of Directors
