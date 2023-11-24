MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 23, 2023 it effected purchases of 10,586 Company shares of total value EUR 250,557.52 (average price per share: EUR 23.669).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,408,653 corresponding to 2.17% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.951 per share.

Maroussi, 24 November 2023

The Board of Directors