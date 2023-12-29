MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on December 28, 2023 it effected purchases of 4,100 Company shares of total value EUR 98,158.00 (average price per share: EUR 23.941).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,489,914 corresponding to 2.25% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.158 per share.

Maroussi, 29 December 2023

The Board of Directors