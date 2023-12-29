MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on December 28, 2023 it effected purchases of 4,100 Company shares of total value EUR 98,158.00 (average price per share: EUR 23.941).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,489,914 corresponding to 2.25% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.158 per share.
Maroussi, 29 December 2023
The Board of Directors
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 07:24:36 UTC.