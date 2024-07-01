MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on June 28, 2024 it effected purchases of 10,500 Company shares of total value EUR 248,138.00 (average price per share: EUR 23.632).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,514,098 corresponding to 2.27% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.699 per share.

Maroussi, 1 July 2024

The Board of Directors