MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 4 ,2024 it effected purchases of 11,412 Company shares of total value EUR 263,318.80 (average price per share: EUR 23.074).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,575,607 corresponding to 2.32% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.807 per share.

Maroussi, 5 July 2024

The Board of Directors