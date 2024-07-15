MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 12, 2024 it effected purchases of 9,500 Company shares of total value EUR 216,278.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.766).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,643,216 corresponding to 2.39% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.915 per share.
Maroussi, 15 July 2024
The Board of Directors
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 06:15:02 UTC.