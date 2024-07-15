MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 12, 2024 it effected purchases of 9,500 Company shares of total value EUR 216,278.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.766).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,643,216 corresponding to 2.39% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.915 per share.

Maroussi, 15 July 2024

The Board of Directors