MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 18,2024 it effected purchases of 6,737 Company shares of total value EUR 153,223.68 (average price per share: EUR 22.744).





The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,680,553 corresponding to 2.42% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.969 per share.

Maroussi, 19 July 2024

The Board of Directors