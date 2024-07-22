MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 19,2024 it effected purchases of 2,630 Company shares of total value EUR 59,928.80 (average price per share: EUR 22.787).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,683,183 corresponding to 2.42% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 18.973 per share.

Maroussi, 22 July 2024

The Board of Directors